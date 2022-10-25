Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Related
Brief blackout leaves Patriots and Bears in dark before game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The power went off twice at Gillette Stadium with about two hours to go before the scheduled 8:15 p.m. kickoff of Monday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. The outages left parts of the stadium’s bowl in the dark. The...
Peyton Manning wanted the Bears to run up the score on the Patriots
The Chicago Bears called off the dogs late in their blowout win over the Patriots in Week 7 – apparently much to the dismay of ESPN’s Peyton Manning.
Peyton Manning Roasts Bill Belichick For How He's Handled Patriots' Quarterback Situation
The Manning Cast is back on Monday Night Football for this week's matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. Peyton Manning didn't even make it through the end of the first quarter before dropping a zinger that has made the rounds on social media. Manning noted that the Patriots' ...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
What Bailey Zappe said after replacing Mac Jones in Patriots loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe didn’t start the New England Patriots’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. But amid showers of rain and chants of “Zappe! Zappe!” the rookie quarterback finished it. Even if the hot start didn’t last for long. Both Zappe and starting quarterback...
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
Peyton Manning’s reaction to Patriots QB Mac Jones’ benching by Bill Belichick
The leash was incredibly short for Mac Jones in Week 7’s matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night in Foxborough. After throwing a pick early in the contest — and just through three series — Jones was pulled from the game by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and gave the QB duties to Billy Zappe.
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Mac Jones gets brutally honest about Patriots fans booing him
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, in a somewhat surprising Monday Night Football result. The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4 on the season. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not have a good night, as fans booed him and chanted for his replacement by backup Bailey Zappe.
Patriots’ explanations on Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe don’t match locker room scene | Mark Daniels
FOXBOROUGH – There’s something strange going on inside Gillette Stadium. It was 11:26 p.m. when the Patriots locker room opened up to the media on Monday night. Following the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, the atmosphere was as expected – quiet with players heading for exits with haste.
Patriots QB situation is a mess and Bill Belichick could’ve avoided it | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — “Zappe! Zappe! Zappe!”. The chants began when Justin Fields put the Bears up 10-0 late in the first quarter. They grew louder when Damien Harris let a ball clang off his hands minute later, and they crescendoed when Mac Jones threw an interception on the following play.
J.C. Jackson injury: Ex-Patriots CB out for season with nasty leg injury
FOXBOROUGH — J.C. Jackson’s first season in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end. The ex-Patriots cornerback dislocated his kneecap and ruptured the patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced on Monday afternoon. It’s a season-ending injury. It looked bad from the jump, as Jackson fell to the turf without being contacted and needed to be carted off the field.
Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Bailey Zappe enters for Patriots after Mac Jones starts, struggles
FOXBOROUGH — After two ineffective drives and an interception in his first game in a month, Mac Jones came out of the Patriots’ Monday night game against the Bears at Gillette Stadium in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. Jones, who started his first game since suffering a high...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference
Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
Mac Jones will start vs. Jets Week 8 after taking 90% of practice reps (report)
The New England Patriots reportedly have their starting quarterback in place for Week 8 against the New York Jets. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Mac Jones took 90% of the starting reps in Wednesday’s practice session at Gillette Stadium. Yates also reports that Jones will start Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Mac Jones: ‘I think I deserve’ to start as Patriots QB, says he’ll be ready to go vs. Jets
FOXBOROUGH – There’s a good chance that Bill Belichick informed Mac Jones on Wednesday that he’s going to start this weekend against the New York Jets. There was little chance that the Patriots quarterback was going to admit that to the media. According to ESPN’s Field Yates,...
Matthew Judon shares ‘biggest secret’ to Bill Belichick’s success as Patriots coach
FOXBOROUGH — With a win on Monday night against the Bears, Bill Belichick will have sole possession of the second most wins in NFL history. Currently, the Patriots coach and George Halas are knotted in the second spot on the all-time list with 324 wins, with only Don Shula (347) is the lone coach ahead of them. In Rich Eisen Show interview that aired on Monday afternoon, linebacker Matthew Judon offered an in-depth answer on why Belichick has enjoyed such a successful coaching career.
Bill Belichick Refuses To Name Patriots' Starting Quarterback
Following an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, the New England Patriots' quarterback situation is as muddled as ever. No surprise that head coach Bill Belichick isn't exactly clearing things up. Mac Jones, who had missed the Patriots' previous three games due to a sprained ...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0