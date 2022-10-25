ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NESN

Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take

One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
ESPN

Why the Ravens' Lamar Jackson chases Bucs QB Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. -- When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spots the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady across the field on Thursday night, he'll be looking at more than just the opposing quarterback. He'll be looking at the person he has been chasing since his early days in the NFL. It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Prime Picks and Props for TNF Week 8: Ravens vs Buccanneers

The Week 7 Prime Picks and Props installment did not do well. The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints matchup turned into a shootout, which went against the predicted game script. Hopefully, the recent stretch of bad luck changes this Thursday as the 4-3 Baltimore Ravens face the 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

