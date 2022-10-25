Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Vanguard Academy hosts free fall festival to showcase school to community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The student leadership class at Vanguard Academy in Broken Arrow hosted a free fall festival Monday evening. The new high school opened in August of 2021 with a state-of-the-art STEM facility for students in grades 9th through 12th. Students organized the festival to showcase the...
sapulpatimes.com
Daniah Blation Crowned Homecoming Queen; Read about the 2023 Homecoming Court
Senior Daniah Blation was crowned Sapulpa’s 2022 Football Homecoming Court, prior to the game against the Memorial Chargers. Daniah Blation is the daughter of Remisha Ingram and Andre Miles. Daniah is a member of the Sapulpa High School National Honor Society where she volunteered for the Red Cross and donated blood. Daniah plays softball for Sapulpa high school, and she is also on a traveling Softball team. She has been named All-District Utility Player and received the Core Value of Self Control award. Daniah has been named as one of the Top 100 Athletes in Sapulpa for Vype Magazine. Daniah is a member of Faith Church where she volunteers in the baby room and helps with Halloween setup. After high school, Daniah plans to become an RN and then go back to school to become a labor and delivery nurse. She would also like to travel.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
KTUL
Bristow Public Schools cancels classes due to water main break
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — School is canceled Wednesday at Bristow Public Schools due to a water main break in the city. The Superintendent of Bristow Public Schools confirmed that all school sites would be closed Wednesday. The school posted the announcement to Facebook, adding that none of their school...
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
KTUL
Tulsa County awarded $5 million to end youth homelessness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Tulsa County $5,380,192 to end youth homelessness. HUD awarded $83.7 million in funding to build systems to end homelessness in 17 communities around the nation, including six rural communities. “Placing young people experiencing homelessness into permanent...
KTUL
Renters need more than $78K a year to live comfortably in Tulsa, new study says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new study has revealed how much money someone needs to earn in order to live comfortably in Tulsa. According to gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you're a homeowner is more than $64,000 a year, which is approximately $5,000 more than in Oklahoma City.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council proposes 5G pole ordinance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After months of hearing from residents who are upset about the sudden arrival of 5G poles in their neighborhoods, and the apparent inability to do much about it, the city council has come up with a new ordinance. "We’re trying to do what we can...
KTUL
Tulsa brewery hosts Bike Night to promote suicide awareness, prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday night, Cabin Boys Brewery hosted an event to promote suicide awareness and prevention. For every pint poured during their "Bike Night," a dollar will be donated to Team Suicide Prevention to promote mental health awareness. Customers brought their bikes in for a free...
okcfox.com
'Deeply troubling': Nation's Report Card shows Oklahoma test scores have steepest decline
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister calls a new national report about steep declines in reading and math scores among fourth and eighth-grade students "deeply troubling," according to a news release. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation's Report Card, was released Monday...
news9.com
Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland
SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
KTUL
Good Morning Oklahoma crew takes on the Tulsa Hex House
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During this spooky season, you never know what might sneak up behind you. NewsChannel 8's Meteorologist Bud Ford, Tyler Butler, Sunny Leigh, Mckenzie Richmond, and Meteorologist Joie Bettenhausen all decided to face their fears head-on with a tour through Tulsa's Hex House. According to the...
KTUL
Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
KTUL
Former Oklahoma State University President James Halligan passes at age 86
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Former Oklahoma State University President James E. Halligan, 86, died early this morning, according to reports from the school. Halligan served at the school from 1994 until 2003. Current OSU President Kayse Shrum said the following about his passing:. I was deeply saddened this morning...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Supervisor placed on restrictive duty after comments made during training
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on administrative restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
KTUL
Claremore police cancel Silver Alert after woman found safe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. She was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and she was driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Wilson has dementia and is considered an...
Comments / 0