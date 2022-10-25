ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Dancing With The Stars Fans Are Flabbergasted After Tyra Banks Ate 'Boob Chicken' Live

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDxdX_0ilMXvXc00

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dancing With The Stars Season 31 episode "Michael Bublé Night." Read at your own risk!

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 feels like a new era for the dancing competition, especially after its move from ABC to streaming . With that said, some things never change, and host Tyra Banks once again found herself the subject of many online reactions and memes after another bizarre moment during the show. This one may outrank any comments about people's necks or weird outfits , as Banks is blowing up online for eating "boob chicken" live on the stage, and fans are flabbergasted about it.

Those who don't have a Disney+ subscription are probably asking, "How did Tyra Banks get fried chicken on the Dancing With The Stars dance floor?" Funnily enough, the story starts with Season 31's resident Drag Diva Shangela , who smuggled it in for a prop joke. Len Goodman received quite the surprise when he complimented Shangela's leg work, only for the contestant to ask if he considered her legs "crisp." Goodman took the bait, and before anyone knew what was going on, Shangela pulled a crisp piece of fried chicken in a zip-lock bag from her cleavage and gave it to the judge.

That moment was wild enough, but it kept going when Shangela revealed she had yet another piece of chicken in a bag wedged in her cleavage. Host Tyra Banks took the chicken, and after briefly offering it to one of the judges, decided to pull it out of the bag and take a bite. Suffice it to say that the internet was in shock, to the point that they could tweet little more than their disbelief the event occurred:

See more

It's not uncommon for certain viewers to give Tyra Banks a hard time about anything when she's hosting. Perhaps this meme is self-aware commentary that Banks didn't do anything upsetting or offensive by eating the chicken, but because she offended and upset fans in the past, they were bound to target her for this:

See more

There are always some sobering and reflective thoughts that surface in the chaos of people making memes, and that certainly was the case with one user. After all, shouldn't all Dancing With The Stars viewers just enjoy the fact that they witnessed what will likely become an iconic moment of the series, and that they'll be able to revisit it on-demand on Disney+ when they want?

See more

Typically, we don't see judges or hosts on live competition shows with food, and after watching Tyra Banks eat chicken on Dancing With The Stars , some might be reminded why. After all, the show is on a tight window to stay on track, which meant the host didn't exactly have a ton of time to properly chew and swallow. Some fans claimed they caught Banks talking with her mouth full of food, which isn't something many like to see:

See more

Regardless of what fans, and even former hosts of the show, think about Tyra Banks, there's no denying she created a memorable moment for Dancing With The Stars . If nothing else, we can have a chuckle at this moment, and acknowledge that it wouldn't have been possible without her willingness to eat a surprise piece of fried chicken on television:

See more

On a night that celebrated Michael Bublé and saw Jesse James Decker exit after she won the dance marathon the week prior, it's worth mentioning that the boob chicken remains the talk of the episode. Maybe it should get its own theme night next season and this can become a recurring bit? Ok, that's a bit much, but in all seriousness, it was one of the most entertaining moments of the show I've seen in some time, so credit to Tyra Banks for keeping things interesting.

Dancing With The Stars streams on Disney+ on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't promise every week will feature events as wild as what just occurred, but the dancing is certainly getting better as the competition continues.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars

About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
talentrecap.com

Howie Mandel Reveals How He Really Feels About Working With Simon Cowell

Beloved America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel recently opened up about what it’s truly like to work with the big man himself, Simon Cowell. Apparently, the two get into constant disagreements while filming the series. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell Constantly Disagree. While appearing on a recent episode of...
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial

Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
AOL Corp

David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'

David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Life and Style Weekly

Chrisley Knows Best’s Chase Engaged to Emmy Medders: ‘Can’t Wait to Live Forever With You’

She said yes! Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley is engaged to girlfriend Emmy Medders just five months after getting back together. “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God,” Chase 26, announced via Instagram on Friday, October 21. “You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you, my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!”
GEORGIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy