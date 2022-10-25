Read full article on original website
Beaumont, Port Arthur ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity
BEAUMONT, Texas — October is the beginning of flu season and high numbers of the virus are already being reported around Southeast Texas. Right now, Beaumont and Port Arthur is ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Because of these...
City of Groves program leads to construction of hundreds of new homes
GROVES — A program in the city of Groves has led to the construction of hundreds of new homes. Fox 4/KFDM's Skylar Williams reports.
Humane Society of Southeast Texas offering discounted spay, neuter surgeries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is offering spay and neuter discounts for pets. The discounted surgeries are being offered at the Rogers Low Cost Spay and Neuter Vaccine Clinic, located at 2050 Spindletop Avenue in Beaumont. The clinic was funded by a $5,000 grant from...
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Thousands of outages due to storms, Port Acres Elementary closed due to loss of power
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Thunderstorms that moved across Southeast Texas early Tuesday morning have knocked out power to about 10,000 Entergy customers throughout the area, including Beaumont, Port Arthur, and other outages in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties. An outage in the Port Acres are has forced PAISD to cancel...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Galveston County (Galveston County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Galveston County. Officials confirmed that 22 students and 1 driver were injured due to the accident.
Lumberton mother's determination leads to son's body being exhumed for second autopsy
This month marks four years since a Lumberton man disappeared. After his body was found in a pond on Cooks Lake Road, his death at the time was ruled a drowning. But his mother has always suspected her son was a victim of foul play. Due to his mother's determination,...
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders hold public meeting ahead of regional watershed study
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders held a meeting Tuesday to gather input from the community and share information with property owners. They wanted to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. The meeting was...
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
Cancer survivor shares her story and experience at Dauphin Women's Center
BEAUMONT — Aaron Mack interviews Mary Louis, a cancer survivor who shares her story of hope after loss. Mary Louis lost her sister to breast cancer before being diagnosed herself. She says she owes her survival, in part, to that loss. Mary says the Dauphin Women's Center is Beaumont...
Port Acres Elementary School closed for Tuesday after overnight power outage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Classes at a Port Arthur Independent School District elementary school have been interrupted for the day due to a power outage following a line of storms that passed through Southeast Texas early Tuesday morning. The severe weather cut power to Port Acres Elementary School and...
Box truck crashes into Ford Escape on I-10, killing area motorist Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT — At 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Interstate 10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit responded and is investigating the crash. Preliminary information gathered from the scene reveal the operator of a box truck,...
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Chambers County Sheriff's deputies arrest Vidor carjacking suspect following chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY — From Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that this evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 and Jenkins Road in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in Vidor, Texas. Deputies were advised that a male and female were carjacked at gunpoint outside of their residence on North Lakeside Street in Vidor.
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
Nederland Police chase ends in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver led Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city. Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter. The chase, involving what appeared...
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
Murder suspect arrested in death of Beaumont minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.
No injuries reported after Beaumont ISD school bus, car crash Tuesday afternoon
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after a Beaumont Independent School District bus and a passenger vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Iola Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The bus was carrying Beaumont United High School students, according to BISD spokesperson Adam Thibodeaux.
