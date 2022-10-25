ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantum Leap Revealed The Identity Of Its Mystery Leaper, But I’m Not Completely Sold Yet

By Mick Joest
 2 days ago

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap episode “What A Disaster.” Read at your own risk!

Quantum Leap introduced a mystery leaper in the last episode, and thankfully, didn’t leave its audience hanging too long in regards to who he was. We even learned some details about his background which could inform us on why he's leaping in time alongside Ben. Weirdly enough, the show had a lot of answers on this individual and what he’s about, though I’m not completely sold yet on Richard Martinez and his story.

Yes, the mystery leaper has a name, which means the short-lived but awesome nickname of “Leaper X” coined by Ian didn’t last too long. Ian uncovered that Richard Martinez was in the military, and had an exemplary career to date. It was clear he was skilled but was he hiding some major secret behind how he was leaping through time?

Based on Magic and Jenn ’s visit to Martinez at his mother’s home, the guy was as squeaky clean as his record. Despite the grilling from the team, Martinez seemed more than willing to answer all of their questions and gave no hint that he was even aware of the Quantum Leap program, let alone leaping through time. The duo left convinced he was telling the truth. Since Martinez didn’t give an evil smirk or hint to the audience that he was secretly a bad guy, I’m inclined to believe it as well.

It’s just hard to believe that he is secretly sneaking into the facility to perform leaps, or that he’s moonlighting for some unknown organization that has similar tech. That doesn’t jive with the Martinez that Jenn and Magic met in the present timeline, but the machine saw what it saw. He is allegedly jumping through time, so is it possible he didn’t start in Ben’s timeline?

One theory posited during Quantum Leap was that Martinez is oblivious to all of this because he hasn’t learned of or jumped for the project yet. It’s possible one Martinez is from the future, though how far back they couldn’t say. It’s hard to imagine this guy suddenly becoming a villain, unless of course the next few years are awful enough to push him over the edge.

Another possibility is that Martinez isn’t a bad guy targeting Ben Song as he leaps through time. While his message to Ben to stop following him if he values his life seemed threatening, Martinez also came off as a blunt person in his conversation with Jenn and Magic. He might’ve been merely trying to sway Ben off if he thought that was possible, and maybe he was instructed to do so by the future Quantum Leap team. (He’d be a great addition to the cast .) That would be a fun twist!

At the same time, I struggle to completely shake the feeling that Martinez was hiding something from Magic and Jenn. Don’t get me wrong – he did absolutely nothing to show that on screen, but there’s something that doesn’t track with all this. The only thing I feel sure of at this point is Martinez isn’t secretly Sam Beckett . Showrunner Martin Gero said he’ll keep asking Scott Bakula to join , so perhaps we should just focus on this latest reveal and not on the former star who passed on appearing ?

Quantum Leap airs on NBC on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch up on previous episodes if they have a Peacock Premium subscription . Join in on the fun of what’s happening with Martinez!

