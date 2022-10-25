The Voice Caught Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Sharing A Sweet Moment, And Fans Were Feeling The Love

As the first married couple to serve on The Voice ’s coaching panel, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have, unsurprisingly, been a joy to watch on Season 22. Longtime viewers of the singing competition have witnessed their relationship develop since meeting on Season 7 to now, and sure, they’ve definitely had to battle it out a few times so far this season, but overall, it’s unreal how sweet they are. As the show headed to a commercial break on the penultimate night of the Battle Round on October 24, cameras caught a sweet moment between the two, and fans were definitely feeling the love.

Following one of the duets, the coaches were hanging around on a short break between performances. Blake Shelton was shown standing in front of the No Doubt singer’s chair, and he quietly told his wife:

Look how pretty you are.

Gwen Stefani was so flattered, and she thanked the country singer, just as The Voice cut to a commercial. The moment didn’t get past first-year coach Camila Cabello , though, who has the honor of sitting next to Blake Shelton and in between the love birds. This Twitter user correctly noted that people watching at home all had the same reaction as the “Bam Bam” singer:

The show has definitely been having some fun with their flagship couple, and Carson Daly roasted Blake Shelton pretty hard after he stole an artist from Team Gwen that his wife had been trying to save for herself. John Legend pointed out that Daly had officiated their wedding , and now, so soon after their first wedding anniversary , he was trying to split them up. The host innocently noted that he had to test how sturdy their union was . Thank goodness they passed!

We’ve seen how the “God’s Country” singer can lay on the charm when it comes to Gwen Stefani, and one fan gave him props for his kind words, saying:

While Blake Shelton commented on his wife’s beauty, one Twitter user posited that Gwen Stefani is the one making her hubby look good:

They do really seem to be #MarriageGoals, as they just seem to enjoy each other so dang much. Gwen Stefani told Camila Cabello earlier in Season 22 that if she were auditioning, she’d definitely want to be on Team Blake, because, “I’m obsessed with him.” Just their little looks at each other, and the way he gravitates toward her when the coaches have a break between artists has been the cutest to watch.

It’s a shame this may be the last time they’re on The Voice together. Gwen Stefani is exiting after the current season, and Blake Shelton announced he’ll be leaving the show after Season 23. We’ll just have to enjoy it while we can! The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.