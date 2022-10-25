ELKO – Elko County Democrats are recommending “yes” votes on two out of Nevada’s three statewide ballot questions, and they have endorsed one school board candidate. The party supports Question 1, which asks whether the Nevada Constitution should be amended to add a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law should not be denied or abridged by the state or any of its cities, counties or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

