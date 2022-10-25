Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man accused of assaulting officers
ELKO – An Elko man believed to have been involved in a domestic dispute was arrested Monday evening on felony charges after allegedly threatening two police officers. Police were called to a home on Stitzel Road on a report of “a domestic disturbance involving multiple parties,” according to an officer’s statement. A small child was reported to have been seen standing in front of the residence alone.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fentanyl cited in Elko drug overdose death surge
ELKO – Fentanyl is the leading culprit for an uptick in drug overdoses, and the Elko County Jail is seeing more violence, more vandalism, more mental health holds and more psychotic behavior that officials say is mainly because of fentanyl. “I was blown away by what I heard today,”...
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC offers a second chance to Nevada inmates
ELKO — For more than 10 years, Great Basin College has offered inmates with the Nevada Department of Corrections the opportunity to start a new life after life on the inside. The Second Chance Pell Grants program has given inmates an opportunity to receive funding toward education at the Lovelock Correctional Center, and now the program has been expanded to include Ely State Prison.
Elko Daily Free Press
DNA, psychiatric evidence presented on fourth day of trial
ELKO – Jail phone calls, DNA evidence and psychiatric testimony filled the fourth morning of testimony in the murder trial of Justin Mullis, who is accused killing a 16-year-old girl at a local fast food restaurant nearly two years ago. Mullis, 26, sat in Elko District Court in a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Covid level drops in Elko during first part of October
ELKO – The COVID-19 virus levels dropped in Elko over the past two weeks, after rising over the previous month. Virus concentrations at the city’s sewage treatment plant began to rise in September, reaching 571,305 genome copies by the end of the month. Biobot Analytics reported the effective...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Day closures
ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices. Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County Democrats weigh in on 2 ballot questions, 1 school board race
ELKO – Elko County Democrats are recommending “yes” votes on two out of Nevada’s three statewide ballot questions, and they have endorsed one school board candidate. The party supports Question 1, which asks whether the Nevada Constitution should be amended to add a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law should not be denied or abridged by the state or any of its cities, counties or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.
Elko Daily Free Press
Avian flu confirmed at Spring Creek and Wildhorse
ELKO — The Nevada Department of Wildlife, in coordination with the USDA, has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in wild bird populations at Spring Creek and Wildhorse, NDOW announced Wednesday. The virus mostly circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and with low mortality rates. Due to...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rachel Nicole Williams
ELKO—Rachel Nicole Williams passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1984 to Lori Ann Maslowski and Ronald Lee Williams, Sr. in Elko, NV. She was the second eldest of five children. She spent her childhood between Elko, NV and Toms River, NJ. She later moved to New Jersey where she raised her son, Andrew Jeremy Ferrentino.
kunr.org
Rural Nevada teacher shortages place more strain on students, staff
This story is part one of a two-part feature on teacher shortages in Nevada. Listen to part two here. During a late August Board of Trustees meeting, a group of teachers – including Louri Lesbo – proposed moving to a four-day week for schools in the communities of Elko and Spring Creek.
Elko Daily Free Press
Western Exploration posts drill results
VANCOUVER – Western Exploration Inc. reported promising drill results from the Doby George deposit at the Aura Project in northern Elko County. “The first two drill holes completed at Doby George demonstrate remarkable continuity and tenor of near surface oxide gold mineralization and support our assumption that Doby George can be a high-quality, high-grade oxide gold deposit,” said Darcy Marud, chief executive officer and director of Western Exploration.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians secure postseason berth
SOUTH TAHOE, California — Entering the final week of the regular season, the solution was simple for the Elko volleyball team — win and get in. On Tuesday, the Lady Indians accomplished the goal — clinching a position in the 3A North regional tournament with a four-set road victory over South Tahoe.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Weather week ahead: More rain, snow possible
ELKO – More rain and snow are in the forecast after a weekend storm sent temperatures crashing and delivered much needed moisture to northeastern Nevada. Elko received a record 0.3 of an inch of snow on Saturday while Ely was blanketed in a record 3.8 inches. Total precipitation in...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek keeps playoff hopes alive
WINNEMUCCA — The Spring Creek boys soccer team needs wins and help in order to qualify for the Division 3A North regional tournament. On Tuesday, the Spartans did their part — posting a 2-0 road victory over Lowry. Spring Creek scored one goal in each half, junior Nathan...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Buckaroos sweep Lady Spartans
SPRING CREEK — On Tuesday night, the Lowy volleyball team obstructed Spring Creek’s senior night. In a rematch of a five-set victory for the Lady Spartans on Oct. 4, in Winnemucca, the Lady Buckaroos dominated the action in a straight-set victory. The scores were fairly close, but Lowry...
Elko Daily Free Press
Blank canvas for local artists
ELKO — Local business owners Emily Anderson and Greg Chavez had a vision in mind when entering into business with friends, and what came from that vision is The Stage Door Elko. Located in historic downtown Elko at 303 Third St., The Stage Door hopes to offer a voice to local artists.
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Indians run over Spartans
ELKO — Given the circumstances of the rare Saturday football game between visiting Elko and hosting Spring Creek, the weather played right into the Indians’ hands. Elko used its physical, smash-mouth approach in an absolute blizzard for the first quarter — which left about 3-inches of accumulation for the remainder of the contest — and ran over the Spartans for a 38-0 victory.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians blank Greenwave
ELKO — The Elko boys soccer team is a game away from locking down its third-consecutive 3A North-East title and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament. On Wednesday, the Indians took care of two pieces of business — shutting out Fallon by a final score of 6-0.
