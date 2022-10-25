Read full article on original website
Precautions are in place to keep kids safe during early voting, says CCISD chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools, libraries and government offices throughout Nueces County are doubling as polling places until Nov. 8, as the 2022 midterm elections kick into high gear. But with new reports of violence on school campuses almost daily, and community members given access to schools in order...
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Inmates are allowed to and still want to vote despite being in jail, sheriff says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting began Monday. Most people will vote in person, since mail-in ballots are only limited to residents with special circumstances, including those in our jails. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said that despite being behind bars, some inmates are still allowed to vote. "When...
Nueces County clerk says to have 'good patience' as polls open on Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting is just days away and some county officials throughout the state continue to struggle to find people willing to work election sites. There's a variety of reasons for the poll worker shortage including a rise in reported threats against workers following the 2020 election.
G-PISD Superintendent breaks down what is included in the $242.5 million school bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $242 million dollar school bond is on the ballot for residents within the Gregory-Portland Independent School District. Superintendent Michelle Cavazos is hoping voters will consider what the bond will mean for students and staff when heading to the polls. "We are at a unique...
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
Jay Kleberg addresses climate change in South Texas during campaign tour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Land Commissioner hopeful Jay Kleberg is vying for residents votes this election season. The South Texas native is hoping to take over after incumbent George P. Bush lost his primary bid for attorney general. Kleberg was in Corpus Christi Tuesday as part of his campaign...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Civil rights complaint filed against city for proposed desalination plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A civil rights complaint was filed against the city of Corpus Christi over its plans for a desalination plant on Port property next to the Hillcrest neighborhood. Henry Williams is President of the Hillcrest Residents Association. He believes the desalination plant would be "discriminatory." The...
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new public health director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city through a huge welcome party for the new health director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public District. Dr. Fauzia Khan comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and holds a Master's of Public Health from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "I'm here...
AAPA elects Port CEO Sean Strawbridge as board chair
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge has been chosen as the new chairman of the Board of the American Association of Port Authorities. It's something he said can only help enhance the work already being done at the Port. "Having this type of role...
Corpus Christi Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Corpus Christi City Council positions will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election that is fast approaching. Early voting takes begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Burn Pits 360 hosts 'PACT Act' information session for South Texas veterans
ROBSTOWN, Texas — At their facility in Robstown Wednesday, Burn Pits 360 hosted multiple veterans support and resource groups from across the region to help inform local vets on all the benefits that are available to them, especially those that now come with the recent passage of the PACT Act.
Hillcrest residents file complaint about city's desalination plant plans
Despite the city's eagerness to get the project going, resident in Hillcrest believe a desalination plant will cause more harm than good.
Lawsuit filed against Nueces County, former medical examiner
A lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of 13 families was filed against Nueces County, former Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker and former Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden.
Rethinking the way mental health crises are handled in the Coastal Bend area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local law enforcement joined quite a number of mental health service providers to discuss how to improve the way mental health crises are handled in our area. The discussion taking place on the campus of Del Mar College. Senior Corpus Christi Police Department officer Shawn...
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST. At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
Former President Donald Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump was in Robstown on October 22 for the 'Save America' rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. As thousands traveled to Robstown to see Donald Trump, there was excitement from all around. Trump Supporter, James Maddalone spoke with 3NEWS and said,...
