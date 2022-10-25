Read full article on original website
Seniors lead Cheney’s team back to the Kansas high school volleyball state tournament
The five seniors on the Cheney volleyball team have thrived in their turn in the spotlight this season.
Area boys soccer teams punch their ticket to the KSHSAA Regional Finals
On the first day of the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Boys Soccer Playoffs, we had three area teams advance to the Regional Finals of their respective classification.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys soccer advance to regional final
The Emporia High School boys soccer team advanced to the Class 5A regional final in a 6-1 victory over Valley Center at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Zander Keosybounheuang got the Spartans on the board two minutes into the game and Edwin Maciel made it 2-0 on a header in the 27th minute.
Two Topeka-area schools are going to the Kansas state volleyball tournament. Here's what to know.
56 high school volleyball teams in the state of Kansas qualified for the Kansas State High School Activities Association state volleyball tournament, which is Friday and Saturday. Two local teams, Seaman in 5A and Washburn Rural in 6A, will represent the Topeka-area schools. Here's everything you need to know. When...
Kansas high school boys soccer playoff game scores: Derby’s defense advances in postseason
Check out the latest scores from the opening games of the Kansas high school boys soccer playoffs.
