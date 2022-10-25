ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia boys soccer advance to regional final

The Emporia High School boys soccer team advanced to the Class 5A regional final in a 6-1 victory over Valley Center at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Zander Keosybounheuang got the Spartans on the board two minutes into the game and Edwin Maciel made it 2-0 on a header in the 27th minute.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy