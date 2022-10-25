ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Why Game Of Thrones Fans Should Read George R.R. Martin's Fire And Blood Before House Of The Dragon Season 2

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3sYi_0ilMWqai00

Warning: GIGANTIC SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon , called "The Black Queen."

The dance of the dragons officially began in the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon , with Rhaenyra crowned as queen and Aemond making sure that fire and blood are inevitable by causing the death of her son . The second season is sure to ramp up the intensity as the two Targaryen factions face off, but fans may have a long wait before the next episode debuts. Fans of the Game of Thrones spinoff can, however, get some details on what happens next with a little help from George R.R. Martin and his Fire & Blood book. After the Season 1 finale, I’d say that fans should definitely check it out during the break.

Admittedly, I felt the opposite way about encouraging HOTD fans to read Fire & Blood not too long ago, as the series premiere left me wishing that I had never picked up a copy of Fire & Blood , which I’d read back in 2018 before there was any clue that a portion of it would be adapted into an HBO spinoff. That's no longer the case for me after watching "The Black Queen," so read on for some reasons why you should check out the book, and how House of the Dragon changed my mind about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353zwa_0ilMWqai00

(Image credit: HBO)

Fire & Blood Is A History Book

Unlike the A Song of Ice and Fire novels that inspired Game of Thrones , Fire & Blood is an in-universe history book about the Targaryen dynasty with no point-of-view characters to confirm how certain events happened. The text was compiled by Archmaester Gyldayn more than a century after Aegon and Rhaenyra were both crowned, and he draws on a variety of sources, which means unreliable narrators and contradictory accounts.

So, even ASOIAF experts who have read Fire & Blood cover to cover more than once can’t say for sure how certain events went down or will go down in Season 2. In fact, the Season 1 death of Lord Beesbury alone was recorded three different ways in the book.

Yes, Fire & Blood will spoil you rotten on the big points of what happens, who dies, who lives, and who wins, but as a reader, I can say that knowing Luke would die in the Season 1 finale didn’t ruin the episode for me in the slightest, and Emma D’Arcy’s performance during Rhaenyra’s miscarriage hit hard even though I was aware that the queen wasn’t about to give birth to a healthy child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTwUS_0ilMWqai00

(Image credit: HBO)

House Of The Dragon Isn't 100% Following Fire & Blood

Even with Fire & Blood providing multiple different accounts of the same incidents, House of the Dragon doesn’t always just pick one and adapt it to the letter. Readers knew that Daemon’s return from the Stepstones would ultimately lead to his second exile, but not how the show would tell the story of what happened with Rhaenyra in between, and the finished product was a combination of the Fire & Blood sources.

So as much as the book is full of spoilers, the show also is able to deliver a lot of surprises, and changes to the source material aren’t as big a deal in House of the Dragon as they were in Game of Thrones since Fire & Blood draws from unreliable narrators. Now, have I been a fan of all the changes? No, but the book has made me more invested in the characters and seeing what brings them to make their dangerous decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apcSh_0ilMWqai00

(Image credit: HBO)

The Book Fills In Some Details

While the show makes changes to the book, the time constraints of just ten episodes also mean that House of the Dragon (with its many time jumps) can’t include every single detail, and Fire & Blood fills in some blanks. If you’re wondering whether Rhaenyra’s stillborn child was a boy or a girl and what name she chose, you can find it in George R.R. Martin’s lore. If you want to know why on earth Rhaenyra would name a son Aegon when there was already a boy in the family named Aegon, Fire & Blood has a (pretty funny) reason for it .

Even if you don’t want to be spoiled on what happens next after Luke’s death, you could technically just read Fire & Blood up to a certain point in the “The Dying of the Dragons” chapter and still get a lot out of the book. After all, the earlier generations of the Targaryen family tree had plenty of drama as well, and the history book tells their stories too. You can also learn the origin of Vermithor (who debuted in Episode 10 after appearing in the trailer ) and more of the Targaryen dragons , the bloody history of Daemon’s Valyrian steel sword, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1blW_0ilMWqai00

(Image credit: HBO)

The Wait For Season 2 Could Be Very Long

The unfortunate truth is that Fire & Blood may be the only source for Targaryen stories for quite some time. Although Ryan Condal recently told Variety that Season 2 will begin shooting early in 2023, the showrunner didn’t specify whether the new episodes will be available next year or in 2024. If you want answers sooner rather than much, much later, then Fire & Blood can provide – whether you only read up to Rhaenyra’s coronation or finish the whole text.

Is Fire & Blood a perfect book? I’d say no, on the whole, partly because of the abundance of Targaryens with the same name and partly because it took some time to adjust to all the incest, but the regret I felt about reading it after the series premiere has turned into a desire to read it again in the wake of the finale. If you’re not afraid of spoilers – and there are BIG spoilers for what comes next if you read the whole thing – then it’s worth checking out.

The finale already established that some of what readers may think they know about what comes next might not happen as expected, and that’s something interesting and engaging to think about during the potentially long wait for more. At least one thing is probably safe to say about when House of the Dragon will premiere Season 2: it will probably be before George R.R. Martin publishes The Winds of Winter .

You can always just revisit the ten episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1 streaming via an HBO Max subscription , and find some dragon-free viewing options in our 2022 TV premiere schedule .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?

Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
TODAY.com

King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
The Independent

‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character

House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return

House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
ScreenCrush

Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
NME

Here’s what we know about ‘House Of The Dragon’ season two

After the controversial climax to Game Of Thrones set off a wildfire blast within the fandom, House Of The Dragon has been a welcome reset. While sticking to the same formula of warring siblings, succession tussles and slightly-too-much incest, this prequel features a cast of overlooked veterans and young talent which has largely refreshed the familiar elements.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought

House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
thedigitalfix.com

The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea

So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
The Independent

House of the Dragon fans spot disturbing detail in Rhaenyra scene that stays true to books

The first season of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic conclusion.Fans are already running through every detail in the 10th and final episode of season one, which aired on Sunday (23 October).Spoilers for House of the Dragon below! You have been warned!After Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) manages to make it out of King’s Landing on her dragon Maelys, she flies to Dragonstone to inform Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s death – and Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) subsequent ascension to the throne.The shock of learning of her father’s death appears to induce early...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Season Finale 'Accidentally' Creates a New Franchise-Wide Joke

Game of Thrones was infamous for its viral quotes and lasting online memes, and it seems like House of the Dragon will follow in its footsteps. After the Season 1 finale leaked this weekend, social media noticed a pattern with their collective gripes about the writing: all of them reduced dramatic actions to "accidents or misunderstandings."
AdWeek

HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022

Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy