Orlando, FL

NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Knicks Dazzle vs. Magic in Second Straight Win

The magic is alive at Madison Square Garden. Fortunately for those gathered, the early sorcery stems from a metropolitan source rather than Central Florida. Julius Randle led the way with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, uniting with Jalen Brunson (21) and RJ Barrett (20) for 66 tallies en route to the New York Knicks' 115-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Combined with Friday's blowout win over Detroit, the Knicks (2-1) have formed their first winning streak of the 2022-23 season.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson lifts Knicks over Hornets in OT thriller

Jalen Brunson willed the New York Knicks to a come-from-behind 134-131 win Wednesday night over the Charlotte Hornets for their first 3-0 start at home in a decade. The Knicks, who improved to 3-1, found a way to win in the end after squandering a 12-point lead in the third quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving urges Ben Simmons to take shot in latest Nets loss

The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
theknickswall

What We Know About the 2022-23 Knicks So Far

The New York Knicks are four games into the season. What do we know about this team, and what questions still remain to be answered?. The NBA offseason came and went, and outside the additions of Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Knicks decided to run things back, despite being at the forefront of trade rumors for the entire summer. The front office ultimately decided that their assets were worth more than the likes of some star players, including Donovan Mitchell. Headed into the season, the Knicks clocked in at 18th on the NBA’s power rankings, giving their young nucleus something to prove after a disappointing season following their first playoff appearance since 2013.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

