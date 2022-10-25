Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WFAA
DFW weather: Big rain chances heading into the weekend
Rain is expected most of the day on Friday. Here's the latest on the timing and what to expect.
Tracking the rain this Halloween weekend: When will it start? How much will we get?
DALLAS — Not too many tricks here! If you are trying to plan the Halloween weekend, here is a quick rundown:. Showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday night. Pleasant, fall-like weather continues for Thursday. Sunshine and light winds will help temperatures climb to the 70s after a cool start in the 50s. Most of the area will stay dry.
WFAA
DFW weather: Chance of severe storms to start off the week
There's a chance of rain and severe weather in North Texas on Monday. Here's the latest on the timing and what to expect.
H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas. H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth, western DFW cities are running out of time to address looming landfill dilemma
This story is the first in an occasional series on how Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the western half of North Texas are confronting growing demands on waste services, limited landfill capacity and rapid population growth. The first fact Brandon Bennett learned after inheriting Fort Worth’s solid waste department in...
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
This North Texas city is one of the least artsy cities in America; study says
A vibrant art community is something that many people look for when choosing a place to call home.
WFAA
North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases
ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
Are Homeless People Living in The Storm Drains of North Dallas Neighborhoods?
A resident of North Dallas’ JanMar neighborhood awoke with a start a few weeks ago when the Ring doorbell camera app on her phone alerted her to movement just outside her front door. Most residents would expect something like a raccoon or even a coyote when checking the video feed at 3:30 a.m.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles. This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
secretdallas.com
The Internationally-Acclaimed “Lightscape” Will Make Its Debut At Fort Worth Botanic Garden Next Month
A one-mile-long path featuring over 1 million twinkling lights is set to light up Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Having enjoyed sellout runs in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally-acclaimed Lightscape experience is coming to Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Running from Friday, November...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
Don’t miss out on the best chicken fried steak restaurants around Fort Worth
Cow Town is known for many things, including Texas Christian University, The Stockyards, and barbecue, but you shouldn't forget about one of the staples of the south, chicken fried steak.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?
After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth: Jackpot up to $700 million for Wednesday’s drawing
We wave goodbye to the State Fair of Texas, but happiness remains around Dallas-Fort Worth as the Cowboys handled the Detroit Lions on Sunday and some major money was won from the latest Powerball drawing.
