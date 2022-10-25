ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas.  H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.  
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth

H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
ADDISON, TX
CBS DFW

Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles.  This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy