northwestmoinfo.com
Class 3 District 16 All-District Volleyball
A white volleyball on the floor in a darkened gym. Trinity Fansher (Savannah) Rylee Vierthaler (Maryville) Addison McVicker (Cameron) Kinsley Grissom (Savannah) Anastyn Pettlon (Maryville) Bailey Flanagan (Lafayette)
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Board Open To Idea Of Stanberry/King City Wrestling Arrangement
Stanberry's Cheerleaders were recognized at Stanberry's October School Board meeting. Stanberry School board members favored the idea of a 1-year agreement which would allow wrestlers from the King City School District to participate in the sport with Stanberry. The idea was presented before the board at their October meeting. The King City School District would handle the financial requirements. One stipulation would require that all wrestlers compete under the Stanberry name. It would be a 1-year agreement which could be revisited in the future. There will be now be further discussions regarding such an arrangement.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lois Darlene Dill
New Hampton, MO: Lois Darlene Dill, 91, New Hampton, MO passed away Tuesday, October. 25, 2022, at a Kansas City, MO hospice house. She was born on October 2, 1931, in Gentry County, Missouri the daughter of John and. Mabel (Magee) Meyer. On April 16, 1949, she married Vern W....
bethanyclipper.com
Doctor realizes dream to have family practice in Bethany
Bethany, MO: Dr. Zach Mahler, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, has opened his new practice at the HCCH Medical Clinic, the clinic has announced.
kchi.com
W. W. Edgerton House On Preservation List
The 2022 Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation list of Missouri’s endangered historic places, this year the list includes a property in Chillicothe. . A total of seven properties were included on the list this year, including the W.W. Edgerton home at 609 Polk Street in Chillicothe. The list is released in hopes of raising awareness for historic preservation and specifically for these listed properties.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lane Closure Scheduled for Southbound I-35 at Bridge over Holt Creek
One lane of southbound Interstate 35 north of Kearney will be closing for about 24-hours this week for bridge repairs. Mo-Dot says crews will complete bridge repairs on southbound I-35, north of Kearney, at the bridge over Holt Creek (Muddy Fork). This will require the closure of the outside lane of southbound I-35 at mile marker 29.6 leading up to the bridge.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Hurt In Early Morning Crash In Ray County
An early morning crash today (Thursday) in Rya COunty has left a Carrollton man with moderate injuries that required a medical helicopter evacuation from the scene. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carrollton resident George C. Kronshage was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on Ray County Route D north of County Road 170 at 5 A.M. when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harriet Garton Augustin
Harriet Garton Augustin was born on March 27, 1942, at her family farmhouse north of Albany, Missouri to Elmer and Margorie Wilson Garton. Harriet went to be with her Lord Jesus on September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family, friends, and beloved dogs at her home in New Braunfels, Texas. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Caldwell County Tuesday
KINGSTON, MO – A Liberty resident was arrested in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant Tuesday. At 3:52 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Shawna M. Oneth on an outstanding misdemeanor Mercer County warrant originally for a moving traffic violation. She was booked into the Caldwell County...
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Route T Bridge to Close Today
Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the bridge over Brushy Creek on Gentry County Route T today for urgent bridge maintenance. Route T will close between Route A and Lone Rock Trail from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is expected to take one day to complete.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Negotiating with Daviess County to Provide Law Enforcement Coverage
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.
northwestmoinfo.com
Assault Charges Issued Against Pattonsburg Resident
Dawson J Toombs. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Pattonsburg resident is charged in connection with an assault alleged to have taken place on Tuesday. Dawson Toombs was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged in the Daviess County court with domestic assault. A warrant was...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debbie Wright
On Thursday, October 20th, Debbie Wright, beloved Mom, gained her angel wings. She was sixty-two. Born to Mary Ellen and Bob Courtney on March 16, 1960, Debbie put herself through nursing school where she met so many dear friends. For several years, she worked at the Wright Memorial Hospital and the local nursing home facilities in Trenton. Later in life, Debbie put herself through nail tech school and became well-known and loved as a local nail technician. For many years, Debbie had her own salon (You’ve Got Nails) in Trenton, Missouri. She loved doing nails and enjoyed creating beautiful nail art for the local people of Trenton. Debbie also developed a very green thumb and raised 100s of plants, most of them being African violets, cacti, and succulents. If you ever visited her at her home in Trenton Missouri, you would have noticed the house was overflowing with plants which she loved! Most recently in January 2022, Debbie relocated to Ozark, Missouri, and spent the remainder of her days filled with love, plants, and painting rocks and gnome figurines.
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
mycouriertribune.com
Thompson sworn in as county prosecuting attorney
CLAY COUNTY — The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of Clay County swore in Zachary Thompson as prosecuting attorney Monday, Oct. 24. The county commission voted Oct. 19 to appoint Thompson to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of former Prosecuting Attorney Dan White as associate circuit judge. Thompson...
kchi.com
Three Booked For Livingston County
Recent Bookings for Livingston County include three reported by the Sheriff’s Department. 40-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn of Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday morning by Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on expired plates. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $87.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin
A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind. Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured. The accident happened...
