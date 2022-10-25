On Thursday, October 20th, Debbie Wright, beloved Mom, gained her angel wings. She was sixty-two. Born to Mary Ellen and Bob Courtney on March 16, 1960, Debbie put herself through nursing school where she met so many dear friends. For several years, she worked at the Wright Memorial Hospital and the local nursing home facilities in Trenton. Later in life, Debbie put herself through nail tech school and became well-known and loved as a local nail technician. For many years, Debbie had her own salon (You’ve Got Nails) in Trenton, Missouri. She loved doing nails and enjoyed creating beautiful nail art for the local people of Trenton. Debbie also developed a very green thumb and raised 100s of plants, most of them being African violets, cacti, and succulents. If you ever visited her at her home in Trenton Missouri, you would have noticed the house was overflowing with plants which she loved! Most recently in January 2022, Debbie relocated to Ozark, Missouri, and spent the remainder of her days filled with love, plants, and painting rocks and gnome figurines.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO