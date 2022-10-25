Read full article on original website
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Karl Anderson Says He Won’t Vacate NJPW NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson made his return to WWE, but he didn’t tie up all of his loose ends outside the company beforehand. He is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW, but a scheduled title defense ran into one of WWE’s biggest shows. The OC is set to wrestle...
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum
Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
Solo Sikoa: I Might Eliminate Myself From The Royal Rumble So I Don't Have To Face Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa says that he might eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble rather than trying to win the match and challenge Roman Reigns. Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he arrived at WWE Clash at the Castle and helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has established himself as the stable's dominant enforcer and an impressive competitor in his own right. Given his early success, some fans have wondered wheher Sikoa could step up and face Reigns at some point.
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference
Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
WWE Main Event Results (10/27): Von Wagner And Kiana James In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on October 27 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 24 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. WWE Main Event Results (10/27) - Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander. - Dana Brooke def. Kiana James. You can find results from...
WWE Raw On 10/24 Records Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down Against NFL Coverage
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/24. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/25): Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Riho, Jungle Kyona In Action
AEW Dark (10/25) Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising. Fans can find results from past AEW events at Fightful's results section.
Molly Belle: MJF: Prodigy of the Poors
Fellow poors, lend me your ears. Or is it your eyes? No matter. Lend me your attention. Yes, that will do. Alas, our eyes are now fixed on the Prudential Center in the borough of Jersey new. The long and winding road which will lead us to this impending duel of the ages will no doubt be arduous. Even still, we can only hope for the destination to be worthwhile. As long as we avoid the stinking cesspits along our way, we should arrive as fair and as well as the day we departed.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4
Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
STARDOM's Syuri Tops The 2022 PWI Women's 150; Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, More Round Out Top 10
STARDOM's Syuri is the top women's wrestler in the world. Following a successful reveal of the PWI 500 last month, the people over at Pro Wrestling Illustrated have now revealed the PWI Women's 150. The list is exclusive to women, where as the men's list only features women that regularly compete against men in the ring.
WWE NXT Viewership Rises On 10/25/22, Demo Rating Drops
Viewership for the October 25 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on October 25 drew 716,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 676,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is down from...
More BRAWL OUT Fallout | AEW Dynamite 10/26/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for October 26 after SRS has been gone for two weeks!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights...
Wardlow Talks The Current State Of AEW's Locker Room, Names Moxley, Jericho, & Danielson As Leaders
Wardlow talks the current state of AEW's locker room. All Elite Wrestling has arguably had its most hectic year as a pro wrestling company thus far. 2022 has brought many highs to AEW such as the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the year has also brought lows for the company, such as the reported backstage brawl that take place at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.
Tony Khan: It's Ironic And Hypocritical For Eric Bischoff To Say, 'Why Is This Match Happening?'
Some fans have recently criticized AEW for booking "cold matches" on TV, noting that there is a lack of story in certain matches booked. Eric Bischoff has been critical of Tony Khan booking "cold matches" on television, often asking what the point is either when the match is booked or when it's airing.
Zelina Vega Felt Like WWE Was Afraid To 'Give Her The Ball' For The Longest Time
Zelina Vega returned to WWE television on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown when she aligned with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) to attack Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante "Thee" Adonis). Zelina has filled multiple roles during her time in WWE...
