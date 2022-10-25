Just a few days after the first official freeze of the season on Monday, the first measurable snow of the season could arrive early Thursday.A surge of snow in the mountains Wednesday morning will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range so the metro area will stay dry Wednesday. But a second surge of snow in the high country Wednesday night should successfully spread east to the urban corridor early Thursday morning.The precipitation should start as rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins before changing into snow after 2 a.m.CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather...

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO