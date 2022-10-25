ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

CBS Denver

RTD bus crash at Broadway & Colfax under investigation

An RTD bus was involved in an accident overnight on Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection with Broadway near the state Capitol.The bus was damaged in the crash. Its windshield was knocked out. At least one other vehicle was also damaged.So far it's not clear what led to the crash. It's also unknown if there are any injuries.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver's first snow of the season possible early Thursday

Just a few days after the first official freeze of the season on Monday, the first measurable snow of the season could arrive early Thursday.A surge of snow in the mountains Wednesday morning will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range so the metro area will stay dry Wednesday. But a second surge of snow in the high country Wednesday night should successfully spread east to the urban corridor early Thursday morning.The precipitation should start as rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins before changing into snow after 2 a.m.CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver

DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station

An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
LONE TREE, CO
9News

Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

