Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streetsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to PoliceBLOCK WORK MEDIAAurora, CO
DougCo deputies shoot, kill two at Lone Tree RTD stationHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat homeless people in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Platteville officer who parked on train tracks has a discipline history
New information reveals that the officer who parked his car on the train tracks has a discipline history. Investigative reporter Jeremy Jojola has obtained documents.
RTD bus crash at Broadway & Colfax under investigation
An RTD bus was involved in an accident overnight on Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection with Broadway near the state Capitol.The bus was damaged in the crash. Its windshield was knocked out. At least one other vehicle was also damaged.So far it's not clear what led to the crash. It's also unknown if there are any injuries.
Insurance won't cover damages after Grubhub driver crashed into woman's truck
The Grubhub app may be an easy way to get food delivered, but Contact Denver7 is exposing a growing concern about Grubhub drivers not being covered by insurance when it matters most.
Denver to begin “wind down” of Emergency Rental Assistance Program, even as need remains high
Remember that emergency federal funding designed to keep people from falling behind in rent during the pandemic? It’s running out. That means both Colorado’s and Denver’s federally funded emergency rental assistance programs are winding down. The state is spending the last of its money and officials anticipate...
City removes fences blocking Five Points sidewalks after Denver7 gets involved
A City of Denver spokesperson confirmed the city put the fencing there to help its encampment cleanup efforts, but it should have never blocked the sidewalks.
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
Denver's first snow of the season possible early Thursday
Just a few days after the first official freeze of the season on Monday, the first measurable snow of the season could arrive early Thursday.A surge of snow in the mountains Wednesday morning will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range so the metro area will stay dry Wednesday. But a second surge of snow in the high country Wednesday night should successfully spread east to the urban corridor early Thursday morning.The precipitation should start as rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins before changing into snow after 2 a.m.CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather...
Little Man Ice Cream employee being evaluated after disappearance
An employee from the popular Denver ice cream shop, Little Man Ice Cream, was reported missing Monday, but Denver police said he has been found and is being evaluated.
Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver
DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
School co-founder banned from Denver Public Schools property
The co-founder of a Denver school has been banned from Denver Public Schools property and dismissed from coaching youth football, effective immediately. supporters of Brandon Pryor marched to the district's central office demanding the ban be revoked.
Officer who parked on train tracks before crash was called 'incompetent' at prior police agency
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Discipline documents reveal the troublesome performance history of the Platteville Police Department officer who parked his car on train tracks before a train crashed into it, seriously injuring a woman who was detained inside. Officer Pablo Vazquez parked his police cruiser on train tracks when he...
Seventh Avenue neighborhood considers hiring private security amid crime spike
A neighborhood in Denver is dealing with an increase in property crime, and considering hiring a private security service as a result.
Shower trucks to wider sidewalks: It’s time to vote on $2 million worth of projects
Denver has been ramping up for a new kind of election, the city’s first participatory budgeting project, in which you – YES YOU – get to decide how we should collectively spend a couple million bucks. Project stakeholders first went out and asked a bunch of people...
Local brewery honors a Denver man killed in Michigan
Michigan State Police say Matt Morgrette was killed in a crash in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday. 9NEWS reporter Jaleesa Irizarry talks with his community.
Driver who struck pedestrian in Wheat Ridge didn’t know they hit someone
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said its investigation determined the driver in a deadly hit-and-run was unaware they had hit someone.
Live Updates: Storm brings mountain snow, rain-snow mix to metro
A snowstorm is moving over the mountains and could bring measurable snow to the Front Range by Thursday morning.
2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station
An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
Suspicious person reported near elementary school in Aurora
A suspicious person near Village East Elementary School in Aurora has police responding and staying in the area "out of an abundance of caution."
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
List: Denver Public Schools recommends 10 school closures
Denver Public Schools has announced the list of 10 elementary and middle schools that will close as the district faces major declines in enrollment.
