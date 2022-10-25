ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

quicksie983.com

Hardin County Fire Warning

Hardin county emergency services department has a message about burning today. Chief of the emergency services Bryce Shumate stated, “There is an extreme danger of fires getting out today, so, we are asking people to please not burn anything outside today. Wind is going to be brisk all day, as you know, with field fires and the wind gusting like that it will cause it to spread very quickly.” There will be wind gusts of up to forty-five miles an hour. For more information visit localconditions.com and look for Hardin County.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield FD battles house fire on Dixie Ave. Fire began when someone burned garbage.

The Leitchfield Fire Department battled a house fire yesterday started by someone burning garbage. Fire personnel along with the Leitchfield Police Department and EMS responded yesterday afternoon at 3:45 to a home on Dixie Avenue and found heavy fire on the left, back side of the residence. Firefighters, who also had to extinguish a grass fire adjacent to the home, fought the blaze for over an hour but the inside of the wood-frame structure was mostly destroyed.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property

The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Following 2-vehicle crash on WK Parkway, Caneyville Fire Chief risks his life while saving life of driver with gun in his mouth

An exceptionally stressful situation developed Monday night involving the Caneyville Fire Department chief, Grayson County deputies and a driver on the Western Kentucky Parkway following a two-vehicle accident. Monday night at approximately 6:45, the Caneyville Fire Department was first on the scene after a westbound Toyota Camry slammed into the...
CANEYVILLE, KY
mymix1041.com

Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control

From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

The Missing Breckinridge County Minor has been Located

The missing Breckinridge County minor was located over the weekend. Fifteen-year-old, Cadence Riggle was reported missing last Sunday the sixteenth from her grandparent’s residence. For more information visit the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:13 — 304.3KB)
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Semi Rollover in Larue County

A semi oil tanker flipped over in Larue County yesterday. Larue County Sheriff Russell McCoy stated, “We received a call of a possible injury accident on Highway 61 between Buffalo and Mount Sherman area. Upon arrival we discovered a tanker truck trailer had run off the side of the roadway and flipped upside down in a ditch and actually the tractor became dislodged from the trailer.” The tanker was carrying about 5500 gallons of oil that is used in laying black top. The wreck caused some of the oil to spill out onto the surrounding area. A hazmat situation was declared causing the roadway to be completely shut down and traffic diverted during the cleanup process. The driver was not injured and there were no other injuries reported.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County. Dalton Weddle, 18, is remembered in his obituary as a teenager who “loved hunting, fishing, diesel trucks, riding his side by side, and being outdoors.”. The...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret

October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
BARDSTOWN, KY

