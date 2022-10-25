A semi oil tanker flipped over in Larue County yesterday. Larue County Sheriff Russell McCoy stated, “We received a call of a possible injury accident on Highway 61 between Buffalo and Mount Sherman area. Upon arrival we discovered a tanker truck trailer had run off the side of the roadway and flipped upside down in a ditch and actually the tractor became dislodged from the trailer.” The tanker was carrying about 5500 gallons of oil that is used in laying black top. The wreck caused some of the oil to spill out onto the surrounding area. A hazmat situation was declared causing the roadway to be completely shut down and traffic diverted during the cleanup process. The driver was not injured and there were no other injuries reported.

LARUE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO