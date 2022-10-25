Read full article on original website
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
wflx.com
Fort Pierce police arrest man involved in child molestation case
Fort Pierce police announced Wednesday evening that they have identified and arrested a man wanted in a child molestation case. Police said Noe Cardenas, 56, confessed to molesting a young girl Tuesday while walking around a store in the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1. Cardenas also confessed to molesting a different child at a different store back in August of 2022.
cw34.com
Fentanyl Fiasco: Treasure Coast sheriffs, police trying to crack down on drug epidemic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fentanyl trafficking has become an immense problem on the Treasure Coast, with overdoses and deaths becoming more and more frequent over the last few years. CBS12 News checked in with police at the county and municipal levels to see how they’re handling it....
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
Scam alert: Text message to buy hoodie is fake, sheriff's office says
The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that is being sent to people's phones via text message.
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 24
Demetrius Vashon Bostic, 37, of the 4600 block of 38th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Set to be released Jan. 28, 2023; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of firearm, ammunition, electric devices by convicted felon. Brandon Tykeem Love, 26, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Fellsmere; Status: Set to...
cbs12.com
Man jailed for firing gun in celebration of his friend's prison release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after police say he fired celebratory gunshots to celebrate the release of his friend from prison. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested 21-year-old Alan Ives on Sunday, October 23, around 9:43 p.m. after a 911 call said shots were fired in the area of SW Lafayette Street.
cw34.com
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
cbs12.com
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie officer struck by car while on the job shares ordeal
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Newly released Port St. Lucie Police Department body camera videos shows the moments before and after one of their officers was hit by a car while directing traffic last week. The officer identified as Richard Mazzio, 41, is still on the mend and...
WESH
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Central Florida school
DELTONA, Fla. — A teenage boy was arrested after officials said he brought a gun to his middle school. According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old faces a charge of possession of a weapon on school property. Officials said the boy asked a classmate if he "wanted to...
wqcs.org
VIDEO: Three Rescued From an Overturned Vehicle in a Vero Beach Canal
Indian River County - Tuesday October 25, 2022: Two elderly women were rescued by Indian River County Deputies and an unidentified Amazon driver when their vehicle flipped upside down into a canal just east of the Indian River Mall. It happened Saturday October 8th. Body camera footage of the rescue...
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people.
Fatal shooting investigated at Belle Glade market
A man was killed after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
wflx.com
Have you seen Karen Flores-Huertas?
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman. The sheriff's office said Karen Flores-Huertas, 29, was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 26 but has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 18 at 1:45 a.m. She is described as...
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach
At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said.
wflx.com
1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee
One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver trapped inside the rolled over SUV,...
