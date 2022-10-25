ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fern Creek homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

18-year-old charged in connection to 2 shootings earlier this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a teenager in connection to two separate shootings earlier this year. An LMPD spokesperson said 18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested early Monday afternoon for his role in two July shootings, one in the Jacobs neighborhood and another in Old Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase

Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
SELLERSBURG, IN
WHAS11

Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

