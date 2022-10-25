Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
wdrb.com
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he suffered a graze wound from a reported carjacking. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
Wave 3
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
Wave 3
Fern Creek homicide victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
18-year-old charged in connection to 2 shootings earlier this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a teenager in connection to two separate shootings earlier this year. An LMPD spokesperson said 18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested early Monday afternoon for his role in two July shootings, one in the Jacobs neighborhood and another in Old Louisville.
wdrb.com
More than 2 dozen protesters who shut down Second Street Bridge reach plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen demonstrators accused of blocking the Second Street Bridge during the height of the protests over the Breonna Taylor case have accepted a plea agreement. According to a news release from Jefferson County Attorney's office, each of the 26 defendants charged with obstructing...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed at Fern Creek apartment complex identified by coroner
The man shot and killed at a Fern Creek apartment complex has been identified by the coroner. Leonard Werner, 34, died on the scene of the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place a little before 9 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Werner...
wdrb.com
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
953wiki.com
ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase
Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
Police: Driver struck, killed Louisville man on Manslick Road
Larry Ralph Denney, a 72-year-old man, was identified as the victim of vehicle collision in southern Louisville.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Jacobs neighborhood
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Market Street. It happened back in July, when 27-year-old Rykess Ford was...
Wave 3
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm...
Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man attacked pedestrian with hammer outside Brown Theater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man attacked a stranger with a hammer outside the Brown Theater overnight, causing serious head trauma. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke was arrested early Tuesday morning, hours after his alleged crimes. Police said shortly before 1 a.m., Hoke was inside...
