ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jakobi Meyers Gives Honest Take on Mac Jones' Playing Time in Patriots' Loss

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe.
NBC Sports

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Will Levis claims he can throw a football 80 yards

Will Levis air it out a few times this season. Kentucky’s quarterback has five passes of 50-plus yards in six games, although a few of those were thanks to major yards after the catch, like the 70-yard touchdown to Barion Brown vs. Northern Illinois. How far can Levis throw the ball if given the time he needs? We got an answer yesterday on Pro Football Focus’ “It’s Just Football.” In a conversation with Trevor Sikkema and Mike Renner, Levis claims he can throw a ball 80 yards.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

Patriots-Bears inactives: Mac Jones, Damien Harris return from injury

The second-year quarterback will return to the New England Patriots lineup for Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones will start and Bailey Zappe will be the backup. This will be Jones' first appearance since the Patriots' Week 3 game versus the Baltimore Ravens....
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy