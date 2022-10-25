Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Related
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Poor Play and Frustration with Officials Headline Boston's First Defeat
The Celtics built a 19-point lead in the first frame and got whatever they wanted offensively. The starters made it look easy, but when both teams turned to their second units, momentum swung in the Bulls' favor. Boston had its moments after that, but once Chicago found its rhythm, the hosts ...
Kyrie Irving takes part in making NBA history
Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points. Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and former Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving poured in 37 apiece. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Together, those four totaled 150 points in the ...
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla receives first career ejection
Joe Mazzulla on Monday accomplished something for the first time, and it was not exactly a great thing. Mazzulla received his first career ejection while serving as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. He got tossed in the third quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Chicago Bulls after complaining.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' remarkable comeback win over the Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls mounted a furious comeback to stun the Boston Celtics at home
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' dominant win over the Indiana Pacers
The Chicago Bulls moved to 3-2 for the season after beating the Indiana Pacers at United Center
Yardbarker
Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay
Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday. John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Things to Watch
The Orlando Magic (0-4) will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers (2-1) in hopes of picking up its first win of the season.
Yardbarker
Derrick Jones Jr. Slowly Proving He Belongs in the Chicago Bulls Rotation
Derrick Jones Jr. has made quite the impact for the Chicago Bulls as of late. Head coach Billy Donovan had no choice but to turn to Jones Jr. in their last two games. Third-year forward Patrick Williams has been struggling and Javonte Green cannot play 48 minutes a game. Jones...
Kristaps Porzingis Proving to be Reliable Option for Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis' season high 20 points helps lift Wizards over new look Pistons.
Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has been ruled out with an ankle injury for Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.
Should Suns Pursue Celtics Guard Derrick White?
Bleacher Report says the Phoenix Suns should make a push for Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. Should that be a move that's made?
Comments / 0