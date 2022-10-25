Carson City, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Carson City.
The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Carson High School on October 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Carson High School on October 25, 2022, 18:45:00.
Varsity Girls Soccer
