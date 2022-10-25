Carson City, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Nevada State Railroad Museum will be offering free admission on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As a special Nevada Day Weekend treat, the museum will be operating the McKeen Motor Car; fares are $8 for ages 12 and over, $4 for ages 4-11 and museum members, and free for ages 3 and under.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO