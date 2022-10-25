ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Carson City, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Carson City.

The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Carson High School on October 25, 2022, 17:00:00.

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
Carson High School
October 25, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Carson High School on October 25, 2022, 18:45:00.

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
Carson High School
October 25, 2022
18:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nevada Appeal

Nevada Day events 2022

Nevada State Railroad Museum will be offering free admission on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As a special Nevada Day Weekend treat, the museum will be operating the McKeen Motor Car; fares are $8 for ages 12 and over, $4 for ages 4-11 and museum members, and free for ages 3 and under.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Gas main relocation will force local road closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Genoa's Pink House to reopen Friday for Nevada Day weekend

The Pink House in Genoa won’t stay closed for very long, according to the restaurant’s social media. New owners Ike and Stephanie Marr plan to have the restaurant open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in honor of Nevada Day. The structure that was once home to Candy...
GENOA, NV
nnbw.com

Bobcat opens south Reno facility to improve shipping times

Compact construction equipment manufacturer Bobcat’s decision to construct a parts distribution center in south Reno stems from the company’s need to bring parts and equipment closer to its customer base to reduce shipping times, a company executive said. Since 1998 Bobcat has served the entire U.S. from its...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

There’s an app for that: Nevada Day and Carson City

Nevada Day Inc. and Visit Carson City have partnered once again with MOPO, the recreational experiences app, to provide up-to-date Nevada Day information and content in an easy-to-access mobile app. This year, users who download and use the MOPO app will automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

List of Nevada Day Closures

- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Power outage impacting east Carson City residents

More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
SPARKS, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development

With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)

The Reno Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday night. The crash occurred near McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Mira Loma Drive. The vehicle was turning right off McCarran Boulevard into Mira LomaDrive when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital by the Regional Emergency Medical...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
RENO, NV
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Haunted House gives back to the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enter if you dare...and take a walk through the Ambush Haunted House in Sparks. “Every time I go through there, I get scared, something jumps out at me,” said Lee Jackson, who lives across the street. Andy Grubb and his family love scaring their neighbors...
SPARKS, NV
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy