Harris County, TX

Bigger shelters is not the answer. Dog owners need to be responsible and spade their pets. there are many responsible owners, however for ever responsible one, there are 5 non-responsible owners.Very sad!

fox26houston.com

Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Lower wages and burnout worsening home nursing shortage for families

Houston - Families with medically dependent children, and seniors who require care at home, are struggling to find home care nurses. Lower wages and burnout, however are making the nursing shortage worse. Advocates say home nursing care wages, often paid through Medicaid and set by the state, are just too...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/21/22

IN SHELTER – A373012. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/21/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-21-22/
kingwood.com

Looking For Their Families

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs to find legal next-of-kin or next-of-friend for the four men in the flyer. One man was rear-ended near the Skechers store (8400 Gulf Freeway). Another was found at the Metro Bus station (6910 Fannin). All four have family who need to know about their deaths.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Robert Solis sentenced to death in killing of Texas agency's 1st Sikh deputy

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Robert Solis, the man convicted of capital murder in the fatal 2019 shooting of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, was sentenced to death. Dhaliwal was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. He was remembered for his compassion, warm smile and for a life marked by service to others. After joining the force in 2009, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.Authorities said the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX

