2d ago
Bigger shelters is not the answer. Dog owners need to be responsible and spade their pets. there are many responsible owners, however for ever responsible one, there are 5 non-responsible owners.Very sad!
Houston SPCA offering $5,000 reward to find person who tied puppy's snout and abandoned dog
The puppy named Sharky had to undergo a three-hour surgery. Now, the Houston SPCA is offering $5,000 to find the person responsible for the abuse.
Temporary shelter set up to house 138 cats found unattended in Sugar Land home
Animal control found over 100 cats inside a Sugar Land home. Many of the animals were found malnourished and suspected of contagious medical conditions.
Neighbors stunned after more than 130 cats living in deplorable conditions seized from Sugar Land home
The city of Sugar Land’s animal shelter was already overcrowded and dealing with staffing shortages due to half its workers being fired for unauthorized euthanizations. Now, an influx of 138 cats removed from a hoarding house has added another layer of complication. A Lakefield subdivision homeowner, who spoke to...
Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
Lower wages and burnout worsening home nursing shortage for families
Houston - Families with medically dependent children, and seniors who require care at home, are struggling to find home care nurses. Lower wages and burnout, however are making the nursing shortage worse. Advocates say home nursing care wages, often paid through Medicaid and set by the state, are just too...
Halloween can be fun for your family pet, but can also be scary, dangerous
HOUSTON - One dog, named Layla, is getting all dressed up this Halloween. "And she's dressed up like a mermaid for Halloween," said Sandy Scherer with All Border Collie Rescue. "And she (Callie) is dressed up like a pumpkin for Halloween," Scherer said. "This Lady bug over here is named...
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/21/22
IN SHELTER – A373012. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/21/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-21-22/
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
Looking For Their Families
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs to find legal next-of-kin or next-of-friend for the four men in the flyer. One man was rear-ended near the Skechers store (8400 Gulf Freeway). Another was found at the Metro Bus station (6910 Fannin). All four have family who need to know about their deaths.
DO YOU KNOW HIM? Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital needs public help locating patient’s next of kin
PEARLAND – Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital is asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a male patient who was admitted on Oct. 21. The patient is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He also has black and gray hair, brown eyes and a beard.
Authorities emphasize the importance of safe gun storage after 2 kids killed in separate accidental shootings in Houston area
HOUSTON – Two Harris County children were killed in separate accidental shootings in the span of four days. On Friday, a 12-year-old boy was killed after investigators say his uncle pointed a shotgun in his direction that he thought was unloaded. Three days later, an 8-year-old was shot and...
To combat catalytic converter thefts in Harris County, AAA offers free etching in car parts
AAA-approved facilities will be offering catalytic converters etching for free in hopes to combat catalytic converter thefts. About 3,000 catalytic converters have been stolen this year in unincorporated Harris County, officials say, with 177 of the thefts taking place in September. Dave Skaien, AAA Auto Repair Facility Manager, said it's...
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog
Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog. She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand. Elle...
Homeowners in northwest Harris County neighborhood demanding answers from CenterPoint after continued power outages
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Stone Gate Community want to know what is going on with the power lines in their neighborhood. They say when they ask CenterPoint Energy questions they’re not getting many answers, and Linda Granger says she’s out of thousands of dollars. “This is...
Seasons Assisted Living has been named the 2022 TORCH “Home of the Year” for its outstanding commitment to excellence
CONROE, TX -- Seasons Assisted Living & Memory Care has won the prestigious 2022 Texas Organization of Residential Care Homes (TORCH) “Home of the Year” award for its community in Conroe, Texas. Founded, owned, and operated by Shawn and Marisa Medlin since 2017, Seasons Assisted Living & Memory...
Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
#ICYMI: Teen shows ‘no emotion’ in mom’s death, murder-suicide leaves girl an oprhan
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Humble teen feels ‘no emotion’ after allegedly killing mom, documents say. An Humble teenager said he felt no emotion, after Nebraska police found the body of his mother in the trunk of his car.
Robert Solis sentenced to death in killing of Texas agency's 1st Sikh deputy
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Robert Solis, the man convicted of capital murder in the fatal 2019 shooting of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, was sentenced to death. Dhaliwal was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. He was remembered for his compassion, warm smile and for a life marked by service to others. After joining the force in 2009, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.Authorities said the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he...
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Comments / 10