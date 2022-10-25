HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Robert Solis, the man convicted of capital murder in the fatal 2019 shooting of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, was sentenced to death. Dhaliwal was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. He was remembered for his compassion, warm smile and for a life marked by service to others. After joining the force in 2009, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.Authorities said the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he...

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO