(Radio Iowa) A report from State Auditor Rob Sand shows about 240-thousand dollars worth of state unemployment checks were written to prisoners and dead people in the early months of the pandemic. Iowa Workforce Development officials say the agency saw an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims between March and June of 2020 and had to process nearly five times as many claims as it normally did. Sand says hiring more staff to process those claims would have helped.

