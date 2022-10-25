ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Theft of Frozen Beef in Nebraska Uncovers Crime Ring

LINCOLN, NE – Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of...
Missouri’s Harvests Stay Ahead Of Average Pace

The Missouri corn harvest stayed pretty stagnant last week, but still remains ahead of average pace. The soybean harvest in the state is ahead of average. Bob Garino has more with this Crop Progress Report.
Member of Missouri National Guard Association Supports Amendment 5

(MISSOURINET) – We’re less than two weeks away from election day. Among the issues voters will decide is whether the Missouri National Guard should be its own state agency. Nick Humphrey, a member of the National Guard Association, says “yes:”. Humphrey says the mission of the Missouri...
Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Hunt is Underway through Wednesday

Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s black bear hunting season continues through Wednesday. Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says 400 permits were awarded for the state’s second-ever black bear hunting season. For elk hunting, the firearms season is December 10-18....
Powerball Jackpot Bringing in More Players

(Radio Iowa) The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s (Wednesday) drawing has hit 700 million dollars and is likely to go higher. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says this is when those who aren’t regular players start to take notice. “It’s definitely at the point where people are just talking...
Reports Finds Errors in Unemployment Checks During Pandemic’s Early Months

(Radio Iowa) A report from State Auditor Rob Sand shows about 240-thousand dollars worth of state unemployment checks were written to prisoners and dead people in the early months of the pandemic. Iowa Workforce Development officials say the agency saw an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims between March and June of 2020 and had to process nearly five times as many claims as it normally did. Sand says hiring more staff to process those claims would have helped.
PSC’s Cold Weather Rule Begins Next Week

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect on Tuesday, November 1st. The Missouri Public Service institutes the rule each fall and winter season. It is designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills. The Cold Weather Rule is followed by natural gas and electric utilities under the Missouri Public...
First Deadline Passes to Recoup Gas Tax Money, “State Still Has Work To Do” Says Tax Refund App Developer

FILE - An attendant walks past a pump at a station selling gas at over $6 a gallon, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. Governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. are scrambling to provide relief from soaring prices at the gas pump. They are discussing ways to lower or suspended gas taxes, but taking that step has not proved easy, since much of that money goes toward repair of roads and bridges. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Jacklyn “Jackie” Laffargue

The family of 85-year-old Jacklyn “Jackie” Laffargue of St. Joseph will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with funeral services starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com.
