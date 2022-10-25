Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
kmmo.com
AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL
Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
fox5dc.com
Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
fox5dc.com
Sickness concerns at Stafford County public schools
G concerns in northern Virginia after hundreds of students and staff at Stafford High School are out sick. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says some parents question whether the school should even be open.
fox5dc.com
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
fox5dc.com
Backlash over possible PGCPS closures
Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to school district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to parents about the matter.
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Stafford County Public Schools provides update on student illness outbreak
Stafford County Public Schools has shared an update regarding the illness outbreak that affected over 1,000 students.
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
fox5dc.com
Stafford HS sees decline in absences; continues to monitor illness outbreak
STAFFORD, Va. - Officials at Stafford High School say they are seeing a decline in absences as they continue to work to mitigate the spread of an illness outbreak that struck the campus. Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn said 526 students were out Tuesday - down from 670...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
fox5dc.com
New nominee named for Montgomery County Chief Health Officer
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - After over a year of searching, Montgomery County leaders announced a nominee for the county’s Chief Health Officer position. Dr. Travis Gayles left the position in September 2021. Before departing, Gayles received serious threats over the strict posture he took on county health policy during...
Wbaltv.com
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households
Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
Beloved Baltimore School Crossing Guard Hit By Car In Front Of Children, Critically Injured
A beloved and trusted Baltimore City crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to allow children to cross the road, officials say. The longtime guard was struck at a high rate of speed in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
Student found with gun on school property in Baltimore City
Another gun recovered from a student on Baltimore City School property. The latest incident happened Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School.
mocoshow.com
The Blair Witch Project: Created by Wheaton High School Graduate and Filmed Primarily in MoCo
With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to watch some scary movies. Did you know that the first installment of the Blair Witch franchise, The Blair Witch Project (1999) was primarily filmed right here in Montgomery County?. In the indie supernatural horror, three film students camp in the...
fox5dc.com
Complaint dropped against Northwest High School football coach
GERMANTOWN, Md. - The complaint for assault filed against Northwest High School Head Football Coach Travis Hawkins was dropped last week, FOX 5 has confirmed. A Maryland online case database search still shows the complaint for second-degree assault pending for Northwest High School's volunteer assistant coach, Justin Watson. With the...
Taneytown Police Chief Reportedly Placed On Administrative Leave (DEVELOPING)
Questions are surrounding a police chief in Maryland who has been placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. In Carroll County, Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, is on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons. He...
Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments / 12