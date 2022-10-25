ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kmmo.com

AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL

Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Backlash over possible PGCPS closures

Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to school district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to parents about the matter.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

New nominee named for Montgomery County Chief Health Officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - After over a year of searching, Montgomery County leaders announced a nominee for the county’s Chief Health Officer position. Dr. Travis Gayles left the position in September 2021. Before departing, Gayles received serious threats over the strict posture he took on county health policy during...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Complaint dropped against Northwest High School football coach

GERMANTOWN, Md. - The complaint for assault filed against Northwest High School Head Football Coach Travis Hawkins was dropped last week, FOX 5 has confirmed. A Maryland online case database search still shows the complaint for second-degree assault pending for Northwest High School's volunteer assistant coach, Justin Watson. With the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD

