Missouri State

Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Releases State Assessment Scores

South Harrison Elementary classroom being prepared for new school year. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the math and reading assessments for 2022 from the 4th and 8th graders who took the tests. The National Assessment of Education Progress administered the tests, which had previously been administered in 2019. Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s data indicated that the pandemic clearly impacted student learning and accelerated post-pandemic learning will continue for students.
koamnewsnow.com

What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Hunt is Underway through Wednesday

Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s black bear hunting season continues through Wednesday. Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says 400 permits were awarded for the state’s second-ever black bear hunting season. For elk hunting, the firearms season is December 10-18....
northwestmoinfo.com

Theft of Frozen Beef in Nebraska Uncovers Crime Ring

LINCOLN, NE – Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of...
northwestmoinfo.com

Parts of Iowa Lagging Behind in Harvest

(Radio Iowa) The latest USDA crop report shows one part of the state is much closer to finishing up the harvest than others. The report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40 percent when it comes to the corn harvest — while 82 percent of the corn is already sitting in bins in northwest Iowa. The overall corn harvest is 59 percent complete — which is one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the soybean harvest reached 88 percent complete — which is 11 days ahead of the average.
Columbia Missourian

Constitutional amendments would change Missouri's governing document

With much attention focused on high-profile candidates, this November’s ballot also presents voters with five questions concerning our Missouri Constitution. Asking around in recent weeks, many citizens seem to be unaware of this, or maybe have at least heard of the one about marijuana. About opinions in the Missourian:...
kttn.com

Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
KOMU

Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts

Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren't bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts to...
westkentuckystar.com

No damage from 2.1 Missouri quake

A small earthquake was reported early Sunday morning in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.1 magnitude quake, centered about one half mile north-northwest of Howardville, Missouri, or about 21 miles south of Sikeston, occurred at 4:04 a.m. No damage was reported...
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

