ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Bought A New House

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are officially neighbors off the court. According to Darren Rovell, Petra Ecclestone sold her home on in Brentwood to Westbrook for $37 million. The house is directly across the street from James. She also got $14 million more for the house than what she originally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’

Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Lakers Make Decision On Russell Westbrook For Wednesday

Russell Westbrook is reportedly unlikely to see the floor on Wednesday when the Lakers take on Denver. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the team is listing the nine-time All-Star as "doubtful" with a hamstring injury. Westbrook said he believes he suffered the injury coming off the bench in the Lakers'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension

The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to have a big season, coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance. The team overachieved in the eyes of many, as Luka Doncic had an inspired playoff run to lead the Mavericks as far as they made it. The team will hope that Luka Doncic is good enough to make the Mavs successful every season.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy