ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

MUST SEE: Miles’ Dillon Medina makes one-handed catch for touchdown

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h89U7_0ilMVClD00

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Last week may have been week nine of the Texas high school football season, but Miles Dillion Medina may have delivered the catch of the year.

During the Bulldogs game Friday night against TLCA Abilene, Medina would make a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Miles has won two straight district games and will look for their third straight on Friday when they host Roscoe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Miller breaks saves record as No. 23 Belles defeat Hilltoppers

SAN ANGELO, — In their final regular season home match, No. 23 Angelo State would knock off St. Edward’s 2-1, on a night where senior goalkeeper Kira Miller broke the ASU all-time saves record. The Belles would get goals from Reagan Urbany and Valerie Solis, while Miller would register four saves on the evening, now […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

ASU Rambelle Soccer receives $250,000 Endowment

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University women’s soccer program has received a $250,000 gift from an anonymous group of supporters with the goal of establishing a new endowment benefiting the program. According to the release, the ASU Belles Endowment is to provide funding to support different aspects of the soccer program, including travel, uniforms, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Concho Valley Head Football Coach Battles Cancer for Third Time

WATER VALLEY- Water Valley Head Coach Charles Boles has been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer. Boles has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s lymph system. This is Boles’ third time battling cancer. According to the updates from the GoFundMe, which will be linked below, Boles started chemo in early October. His symptoms and labs did not align with just lymphoma and Boles has symptoms so severe that doctors aren’t sure what is actually going on. Boles could actually have another form of cancer in addition to the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma…
WATER VALLEY, TX
NewsTalk 1290

San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’

The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Car Lands in Loop 306 Median During Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX — Two vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash on Loop 306 in front of Sunset Mall near the Southwest Blvd. Exit. One vehicle was seen in the median of the east and westbound lanes and one lane of two on the eastbound side of Loop 306 was closed while first responders tended to the scene.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Keeping those plants alive this Fall

SAN ANGELO, Texas- It’s time to start making plans about getting some plants inside before the first freeze in the Concho Valley. “The West Texas weather makes gardening kind of hard,” said Allison Watkins, the Tom Green County Extension Horticulture Agent. She tells us it’s a good time to give the plants around your home […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
cosatx.us

Information on fiber-optic technology work in San Angelo

There’s currently some work being done throughout the community in which the City of San Angelo is not involved. We have, however, received a large amount of phone calls and emails regarding the work being done. Fiber-optic technology has made its way to San Angelo, which provides new options...
SAN ANGELO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX

Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
SAN ANGELO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident thought her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity. An expert investigated the footage to determine whether ghosts were indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the Santa Rita neighborhood, shows...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

A failure to yield to a stop sign slows traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A failure to yield for a stop sign causes traffic to slow down on the 1400 Block of West Avenue J and South Abe Street. According to police, a silver Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Abe when a black Cadilac car, which was eastbound on Avenue J, failed to yield […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy