MUST SEE: Miles’ Dillon Medina makes one-handed catch for touchdown

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Last week may have been week nine of the Texas high school football season, but Miles Dillion Medina may have delivered the catch of the year.

During the Bulldogs game Friday night against TLCA Abilene, Medina would make a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Miles has won two straight district games and will look for their third straight on Friday when they host Roscoe.

