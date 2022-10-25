Read full article on original website
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever
Magic Johnson stated that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar probably thought he would hold the all-time scoring record in the NBA forever.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"
Matt Barnes reveals the importance of Draymond Green.
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
Charles Barkley says the youngsters on the Warriors need to step up because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren't that good anymore.
NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time after reminding Devin Booker of how many championships he's won
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker got into it in a game Tuesday night, with the Warriors star reminding the Suns guard of his championships.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley says 'Father Time is knocking on the door' for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors lost by 29 points to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night, and Charles Barkley thinks it's because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are "not the same." Thompson drew his first career ejection after jawing with Phoenix's Devin Booker, and accordingly to Barkley, it was due to frustration.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should consider signing Derrick Favors.
Yardbarker
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes about their potential. Even with Russell Westbrook, there was a strong belief that a simple adjustment to the game plan could put the franchise back on the right track. Now, just three games into the new season, it...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of criticism for a while now, and every day, this situation gets worse for the former NBA MVP. His tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but good, as he's constantly criticized for his performances, bad decisions, and the fact that he can't shoot the ball to save his life.
