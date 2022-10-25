Read full article on original website
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
What can be done about Florida's homeowners insurance crisis?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — “It’s not about lining the pockets of billboard lawyers, its about having a competitive market where people have a shot to make ends meet," Governor Ron DeSantis during Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate. “But Charlie Crist plan for homeowners’ insurance is to chase the private insurers out, dump millions of Floridians on citizens property."
Floridians divided on if DeSantis should run for president in 2024, per poll
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Floridians are divided on if Governor Ron DeSantis should run for president in 2024. A new poll from USF researchers found that 43 percent of Floridians believe DeSantis should run for the top office in the country, while 46 percent said he should not.
Gubernatorial debate: Drugs, education, rent, environment of interest on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of the only gubernatorial debate in Florida in 2022, folks on the Treasure Coast are hoping the candidates discuss a number of topics that impact their lives. From drug control, to education and rental prices, to environmental concerns, people in Fort Pierce want...
What to expect when you watch the only Florida Gubernatorial Debate at 7 p.m.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The final touches are being put on inside the Sunrise Theatre, site of the only debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s running for reelection, and challenger Charlie Crist (D), who spent almost three terms as congressman from St. Petersburg but served as a Republican governor from 2007 to 2011.
DeSantis-Crist debate: Nikolas Cruz and the death penalty
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Nikolas Cruz made it into the Florida Gubernatorial Debate on Monday evening. Gov. DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist spoke on the controversial decision by the jury who heard arguments during the penalty phase of the trial, for the past three months. Cruz admitted...
I-Team: How to get claims paid by insolvent property insurers
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's homeowner insurance crisis continues to create complicated and costly problems for policyholders, as more private insurers go insolvent. So far this year, six private insurers have been declared insolvent by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, leaving tens of thousands of homeowners scrambling. One...
Moderator's thoughts on the gubernatorial debate
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Debate is in the books, and I’ve had time to review it, digest it and analyze it. I’ve also learned some of what happened behind-the-scenes that I didn’t see while on stage. Here are my thoughts and some backstory for you.
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
Fentanyl Fiasco: Treasure Coast sheriffs, police trying to crack down on drug epidemic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fentanyl trafficking has become an immense problem on the Treasure Coast, with overdoses and deaths becoming more and more frequent over the last few years. CBS12 News checked in with police at the county and municipal levels to see how they’re handling it....
33 rollovers mean this Monday night Powerball jackpot is worth nearly $625 million
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are many millions of reasons to look forward to Monday night's Powerball drawing. The estimated jackpot has reached $625,000,000.00 (pronounced "625 million dollars"). That didn't happen overnight. Nobody hit the grand prize since early August, so the jackpot rolled over 33 times...
Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
Sunny, dry and warm on Wednesday
Mainly clear overnight with lows in the 60s. Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and warm high 84. As we head into the late-week time frame, a weakening cold front will approach the area from the NW but likely stalls and weakens North of Lake. Okeechobee. Models have been fairly consistent...
Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
