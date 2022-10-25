CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City is nearing completion on its Peninsula Park Splash Pad, and staff hope it will be complete by spring of 2023. Crews began laying the concrete down earlier this week, and once that’s complete, we’re told there isn’t much left to do on the project.

BOYNE CITY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO