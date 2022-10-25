Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Leland, McBain NMC set up all-Comet regional final in boys soccer
BIG RAPIDS -- The high school boys soccer regionals continued on Wednesday night as we had three area teams involved in the semifinal games in Division 4. McBain NMC topped Roscommon in the early game with a 2-0 win. Leland got by Midland Calvary Baptist 2-1 in the nightcap. That...
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City splash pad expected to be complete this spring
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City is nearing completion on its Peninsula Park Splash Pad, and staff hope it will be complete by spring of 2023. Crews began laying the concrete down earlier this week, and once that’s complete, we’re told there isn’t much left to do on the project.
UpNorthLive.com
TC West football coach resigns following regular season
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Traverse City West athletic department confirmed Monday that varsity football coach Greg Vaughan has resigned from his position after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Vaughan spent five seasons with the Titans going 28-19 in that time. This past season was the only below .500...
UpNorthLive.com
Plan for statue honoring 'Father of Bow Hunting' moving forward
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A plan to honor the northern Michigan man who is known as the "Father of Bow Hunting" is moving forward. The Fred Bear Day organizers are targeting this spot at the Grayling City Park to place the 12-foot-tall statue. Organizers said the project will cost...
UpNorthLive.com
'Not surprised': Math and reading scores down in northern Michigan
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- National math and reading test scores of fourth and eighth graders are down in every state, and one superintendent in northern Michigan says he is not surprised. Kalkaska School Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says schools have dealt with a unique educational experience in the past two...
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee County WWII Veteran laid to rest
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee County community honored one of the founders of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6333, while laying him to rest. Bill Edwards served in WWII in the South Pacific for three years before moving back to Michigan. In 1946, Edwards and other veterans...
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Betsy Coffia
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Betsy Coffia. She's running for election as a Democrat in Michigan's 103rd House District. It covers Leelanau County and parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie Counties.
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Rep. Jack O'Malley
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Rep. Jack O'Malley. He's running for re-election as a Republican in Michigan's 103rd House District. It covers Leelanau County and parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie Counties.
UpNorthLive.com
Train derailment blocking traffic in Cadillac
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) -- The Great Lakes Railroad Company announced that a road closure for Haynes Street is expected to last until Thursday, the Cadillac Police Department said. A road closure for Chestnut Street is expected to last until Friday, the police department said. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEXFORD COUNTY,...
UpNorthLive.com
Traffic flow changing in downtown Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews continue to work on converting sections of three downtown Traverse City streets from one-way to two-way traffic. The traffic changes are being implemented on a pilot basis on State, Boardman and Pine streets. The two-way pilot project is a collaborative effort of the...
UpNorthLive.com
77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Police Department hires social worker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is welcoming its first social worker. Traverse City native Jennifer Campbell was hired to work alongside the North Boardman community officer. She will be responsible for helping people understand mental health and addiction treatment resources available to them. Her...
UpNorthLive.com
Otsego County Economic Alliance to develop housing need assessment
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Affordable housing is a key issue for every northern Michigan community. And it's an issue that is contributing to the problem of finding enough people to fill jobs. That is why the Otsego County Economic Alliance has hired a consultant to develop a comprehensive housing...
UpNorthLive.com
12-year-old girl passing out "blessing bags" to people experiencing homelessness
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan girl is on a mission to help people experiencing homelessness in her community one "blessing bag" at a time. While most of her friends are busy being kids, 12-year-old Abigail Orns is busy making a difference in her community. "I just...
Comments / 0