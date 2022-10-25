ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

Wichita diner moved to new location, literally

The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses. One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 2...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Light but beneficial rain returns to part of KAKEland

After a dangerous and dusty Sunday with wind gusts topping 70mph, beneficial rain, finally rolls back into Kansas!. The widespread rain rolled into Southern Kansas around sunrise Monday morning. The vast majority of rain has been centered across the Eastern half of the state, with drought stricken Western Kansas once again coming up short.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the state. […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
WICHITA, KS

