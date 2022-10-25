Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita diner moved to new location, literally
The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses. One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 2...
KAKE TV
Light but beneficial rain returns to part of KAKEland
After a dangerous and dusty Sunday with wind gusts topping 70mph, beneficial rain, finally rolls back into Kansas!. The widespread rain rolled into Southern Kansas around sunrise Monday morning. The vast majority of rain has been centered across the Eastern half of the state, with drought stricken Western Kansas once again coming up short.
KWCH.com
Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
Wichita Eagle
1 in 5 Kansans plan to move away — soon. Drop fake fights over drag queens and get real
Most of us probably will. The new “Kansas Speaks” survey from Fort Hays State University reveals that roughly two-thirds of Kansans expect to be living in the same community five years from now — and that another 13% expect to be living someplace else within the state. That’s the good news.
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
KWCH.com
Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the state. […]
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
Endangered Kansas species get helping hand with $4.3M investment
More than $4 million will be invested in Kansas wildlife to help support endangered species after approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse found in Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country’s most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Center...
KAKE TV
NOW HIRING: As construction nears completion, Topgolf is one step closer to finally opening its doors in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An apartment complex tucked away near K96 and Greenwich is where Gabriel Bolden has called home for a year now. But the view outside his window has drastically changed. "I'm kind of excited to see that more and more stuff is coming in just for at...
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
KAKE TV
Chemical leak at north Wichita business causes evacuation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An ammonia leak at Perfekta in north Wichita has caused the building to evacuated. Perfekta is located east of the 21st and Broadway intersection. Police initially responded to a gas leak call around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after three people complained of feeling ill. It was discovered that the leak was coming from a trailer west Perfekta, but it has since been shut off.
