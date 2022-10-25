Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
WBAY Green Bay
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire
Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are still tending to a fire at a large commercial building used for storage in Manitowoc. Firefighters from across the county have been at the scene for more than 12 hours. The building is located at 102 Revere Dr., along the bank of the Manitowoc...
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
Firefighters battle large warehouse facility fire in Manitowoc
According to Chief Todd Blaser of the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, emergency calls came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday reporting a fire at a warehouse facility.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I could sense they were scared’: Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite siblings with mother
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The work of crossing guards typically goes unnoticed to the naked eye, but one good samaritan helped three lost siblings reunite with their mother. According to a Green Bay Police Department release, Tony Helminger, a crossing guard employed by Cross Safe, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue near Wilder Elementary School on October 20.
WBAY Green Bay
17 killed in 2022 as result of UTV/ATV crashes, DNR urges seatbelt and helmet use
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Seventeen people in Wisconsin have died this year due to ATV and UTV crashes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces is urging riders and operators to wear helmets and seatbelts. “ATVs are popular for work and recreational purposes such as trail riding and hunting,” said Major...
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
WBAY Green Bay
Thursday is last call for Coats for Kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s last call for Coats for Kids. The last day for donation drop off is Thursday, Oct. 27. Winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren’t so fortunate.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity. Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Also,...
NBC26
Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close
A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
WBAY Green Bay
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During trick-or-treating hours, officers will be making their own stops at the homes of registered sex offenders. These annual check-ins are led by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in partnership with local law enforcement, to make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children on Halloween.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
