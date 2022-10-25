A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.

