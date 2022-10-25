ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million

A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium

NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
NEWTON, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project

Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man shot near convenience store

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

High winds cause wonky road lines in this Iowa town

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — The weather caused a street painting slip-up in Mitchellville. There are new wobbly lines on Northwest Sixth Street. The city said a few weeks ago that the company they hired did the work on a very windy day. Where buildings blocked the wind, the lines are...
MITCHELLVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Car hits man on scooter in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man on a mobility scooter was hit by a car in Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines police tell KCCI that it happened at 6th Avenue and University Avenue around 2 p.m. The driver stayed on scene after the crash. The 58-year-old man who...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce

With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Indianola Police Department Reminds Residents of Door-to-Door Permits

The Indianola Police Department wants to remind Indianola residents that if you live in city limits, anyone conducting door-to-door sales must be registered with the city and have a permit to do so. The department recommends asking the seller to see their permit, which will have the seal of the City of Indianola affixed to it and a hand-written signature, along with information about the business. To view the City of Indianola code of ordinances, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement stockpiled manure outside that was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle, DNR records show. In November […] The post Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GRINNELL, IA

