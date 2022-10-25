October is Pedestrian Safety Month. So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, an increase of 34% compared to this time in 2021. Virginia law requires motorists to yield the right of way to any pedestrian crossing a highway at any clearly marked crosswalk. However, pedestrians are prohibited from entering or crossing an intersection in disregard of approaching traffic. This means that both motorists and pedestrians should be on “high alert” when approaching a street crossing.

