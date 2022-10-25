Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
Inside Nova
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
Stafford County Public Schools provides update on student illness outbreak
Stafford County Public Schools has shared an update regarding the illness outbreak that affected over 1,000 students.
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
fox5dc.com
Stafford HS sees decline in absences; continues to monitor illness outbreak
STAFFORD, Va. - Officials at Stafford High School say they are seeing a decline in absences as they continue to work to mitigate the spread of an illness outbreak that struck the campus. Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn said 526 students were out Tuesday - down from 670...
fox5dc.com
Families rally to save a Bowie school from closing
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. The school system is changing up boundaries for the district to address a growing number of new students, a plan that could shut down several schools, including Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.
ffxnow.com
After debate, Fairfax County School Board passes resolution on inclusivity
The Fairfax County School Board passed a resolution on inclusive education at its meeting Thursday (Oct. 20), leaving aside an earlier version that included references to social justice, equity and antiracism. The 7-4 vote came with much back and forth about topics including board procedure and the resolution’s timeline.
fox5dc.com
New nominee named for Montgomery County Chief Health Officer
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - After over a year of searching, Montgomery County leaders announced a nominee for the county’s Chief Health Officer position. Dr. Travis Gayles left the position in September 2021. Before departing, Gayles received serious threats over the strict posture he took on county health policy during...
fox5dc.com
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
fox5dc.com
New database shows how often suspects are freed before trial in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A new database is providing insight into how often people accused of crimes are freed before trial in Fairfax County. The online tool was just launched by the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and highlights disagreements between judges and prosecutors in both violent and nonviolent cases.
fredericksburg.today
City Police remind you…Feet first in Fredericksburg!
October is Pedestrian Safety Month. So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, an increase of 34% compared to this time in 2021. Virginia law requires motorists to yield the right of way to any pedestrian crossing a highway at any clearly marked crosswalk. However, pedestrians are prohibited from entering or crossing an intersection in disregard of approaching traffic. This means that both motorists and pedestrians should be on “high alert” when approaching a street crossing.
What's going on in Fredericksburg? HALF of pupils at Virginia high school are struck down by respiratory bug in mystery outbreak
Nearly half of students at Virginia's Stafford High School were off sick this week as a flu-like illness sweeps through classrooms. There were around 1,000 absences at the school in Fredericksburg - around 50 miles from the nation's capital - on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been halted until Tuesday while...
Virginia health officials urge people to get flu shots after outbreak
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Health officials in Virginia urged people to get flu shots after an outbreak at Stafford High School near Fredericksburg. 526 students — nearly half of the school — were absent last week with flu-like symptoms. It’s down from about 1,000 who were out on Friday. Most had flu-like symptoms, […]
fox5dc.com
Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County selects Christopher Shorter as new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Christopher Shorter has been selected as the new Prince William County Executive. Shorter was selected by the Board of County Supervisors. He has 18 years of experience in local government and has spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City. "After an...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
