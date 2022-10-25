ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

fox5dc.com

Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
fox5dc.com

Families rally to save a Bowie school from closing

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. The school system is changing up boundaries for the district to address a growing number of new students, a plan that could shut down several schools, including Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

New nominee named for Montgomery County Chief Health Officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - After over a year of searching, Montgomery County leaders announced a nominee for the county’s Chief Health Officer position. Dr. Travis Gayles left the position in September 2021. Before departing, Gayles received serious threats over the strict posture he took on county health policy during...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

City Police remind you…Feet first in Fredericksburg!

October is Pedestrian Safety Month. So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, an increase of 34% compared to this time in 2021. Virginia law requires motorists to yield the right of way to any pedestrian crossing a highway at any clearly marked crosswalk. However, pedestrians are prohibited from entering or crossing an intersection in disregard of approaching traffic. This means that both motorists and pedestrians should be on “high alert” when approaching a street crossing.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Daily Mail

What's going on in Fredericksburg? HALF of pupils at Virginia high school are struck down by respiratory bug in mystery outbreak

Nearly half of students at Virginia's Stafford High School were off sick this week as a flu-like illness sweeps through classrooms. There were around 1,000 absences at the school in Fredericksburg - around 50 miles from the nation's capital - on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been halted until Tuesday while...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road

WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WALDORF, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE

