San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
KENS 5

Charles Bassey says signing with Spurs was the right move

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced the team signed center Charles Bassey to a two-way deal and that is great news for the former player at San Antonio's St. Anthony Catholic High School. From 2015-17, Bassey lit up the court in San Antonio making him an intriguing...
NBA Analysis Network

iheart.com

Spurs Try To Win Fourth Straight at Minnesota Wednesday Night

The San Antonio Spurs ride a three game win streak into Wednesday night's game at the Target Center in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Going into the season the oddsmakers had an over/under of 22.5 wins this season for the Spurs, but after winning three road games in a row, their record now stands at 3-1. That's a winning clip of 75 percent. If the Spurs somehow managed to win 75 percent of their games for an entire season, that would amount to 61 to 62 wins out of the 82 game regular season.
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (2-1) will look to build on their two-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) Monday night. The Spurs are coming off a 114-105 road win against the Sixers. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the...
KENS 5

Look out! The San Antonio Spurs are rolling | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to discuss the San Antonio Spurs' Monday road win versus Minnesota, which extended what is currently a three-game winning stream. What are some key highlights in the team's current win...
