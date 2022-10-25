ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tootwocute?40
2d ago

Why is the question! people are Sick out here! And worst Programmed and unaware and on all types of unprescribed medication, and alcohol, we scientists, but mixing chemicals, and we have done no research on. we are all suicidal rather fast or slow! sick! take a look in the mirror and be honest, turn the radio off and the TV and listen to self and the spirits,most ppl hate self too much to not have those destractions from self and the spirits. We sick! out here my Culture Brown ppl wake up! become aware! we hate ourselves soooo much well take a life of one that looks like your own sister or your own brother! Sick, self hate! suicidal! My spirit tell me it was possible someone she already had issues with six kids likely a man linked to one of them! she had a lot to work out and if other destractions such as drugs she still wanted and needed love yet sometime we search in all the wrong places, and that sometimes lead to the end! I pray her spirit will work in peace (WIP)for her children

Harley Davidson
2d ago

she was prob. selling drugs. and someone in the motel or area. didn't like her selling drugs. because they wasnt their Bag.

Kim Addison Mitchell
2d ago

They took this woman away from her six children and the rest of her family.. Just a Sad Situation Praying for Justice, Peace and Strength🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

