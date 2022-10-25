Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Should Kentucky's constitution protect the right to abortion? Voters will soon decide
Kentucky voters soon will decide whether to eliminate abortion rights from the state constitution. If approved, Constitutional Amendment 2 would add language to Kentucky’s constitution that states, “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
Wave 3
Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Disqualified Kentucky State Representative for District 31 candidate Susan Tyler Witten said on Friday that she appealed the ruling. Witten was disqualified from the race Wednesday after her opponent Susan Foster petitioned for it. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Hear from Kentucky, Indiana candidates ahead of Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. We asked local candidates about the issues that are impacting voters. This list will be continuously updated as the interviews are completed. Here's who we have...
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky lawmakers reject League of Cities revenue plan
(The Center Square) – Any thought that the Kentucky General Assembly might consider legislation in the upcoming session to expand how cities can generate more revenue was shot down by Republican leaders on Tuesday. Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities presented the group’s 2023 legislative agenda during an...
WLKY.com
Indiana's House District 71 is one of few seats held by Democrats. Can they hold it this fall?
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Republican on the Jeffersonville City Council has his sights on one of the few Indiana House seats Democrats have been able to hold on to in recent years. Scott Hawkins is challenging Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville. Fleming, a retired physician, has fended off two challenges...
WLWT 5
Commitment 2022: Explaining Kentucky's Amendment 2
COVINGTON, Ky. — Whether you're an outspoken abortion-rights supporter Kentuckian like Melissa Frazier or an ardent anti-abortion Kentuckian like Addia Wuchner, passion is the one shared sentiment. Both are spreading it around the state as the Nov. 8 Election Day draws near. "You know, we've watched this issue over...
WLKY.com
Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
wvxu.org
Full analysis of the race for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District
Kentucky’s sprawling 4th Congressional District stretches from northern Kentucky and parts of northeastern Kentucky south to Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties near Louisville. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has represented the district since 2012 and has won re-election four times. Biotech executive Matt Lehman, who lives in Newport, is looking to change who represents the district. He is campaigning to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 2004.
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
WTVQ
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
Who qualifies for Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion
The expansion will use federal dollars to help 900,000 Kentucky adults to enroll in the Kentucky Medicaid program, and expand services.
wvxu.org
'We can win our future,' Charles Booker says about Kentucky's U.S. Senate race
In the race for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, Charles Booker is bringing his “hood to the holler” campaign message to voters as he tries to break the long losing streak for Kentucky Democrats in that contest. But it won’t be easy to knock off the incumbent. Senator...
WLWT 5
Despite being required in Kentucky, why doesn't Bellevue Independent Schools have school resource officers?
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Months after a Kentucky state mandate went into effect requiring a student resource officer in every public school building, local school districts are still struggling to fill positions. A recent report revealed more than half of Kentucky public schools do not have a student resource officer...
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
