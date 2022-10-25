ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Disqualified Kentucky State Representative for District 31 candidate Susan Tyler Witten said on Friday that she appealed the ruling. Witten was disqualified from the race Wednesday after her opponent Susan Foster petitioned for it. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law...
hazard-herald.com

Kentucky lawmakers reject League of Cities revenue plan

(The Center Square) – Any thought that the Kentucky General Assembly might consider legislation in the upcoming session to expand how cities can generate more revenue was shot down by Republican leaders on Tuesday. Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities presented the group’s 2023 legislative agenda during an...
WLWT 5

Commitment 2022: Explaining Kentucky's Amendment 2

COVINGTON, Ky. — Whether you're an outspoken abortion-rights supporter Kentuckian like Melissa Frazier or an ardent anti-abortion Kentuckian like Addia Wuchner, passion is the one shared sentiment. Both are spreading it around the state as the Nov. 8 Election Day draws near. "You know, we've watched this issue over...
WLKY.com

Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
wvxu.org

Full analysis of the race for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District

Kentucky’s sprawling 4th Congressional District stretches from northern Kentucky and parts of northeastern Kentucky south to Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties near Louisville. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has represented the district since 2012 and has won re-election four times. Biotech executive Matt Lehman, who lives in Newport, is looking to change who represents the district. He is campaigning to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 2004.
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
WTVQ

Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
wnky.com

Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort

BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
