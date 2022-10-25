ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile discuss win over Rogers State

By Courtney Mims
By Courtney Mims
2 days ago
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks put on a show in their exhibition game with Division II opponent Rogers State.

The Hogs took down the Hillcats 83-49 on Monday night in front of a crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

Joseph Pinion led the team with 15 points, coming off the bench in the second half and drilling 4-of-6 from the three.

Arkansas’ next exhibition game is on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

