WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile discuss win over Rogers State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks put on a show in their exhibition game with Division II opponent Rogers State.
The Hogs took down the Hillcats 83-49 on Monday night in front of a crowd at Bud Walton Arena.
Joseph Pinion led the team with 15 points, coming off the bench in the second half and drilling 4-of-6 from the three.
Arkansas' next exhibition game is on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.
