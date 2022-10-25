ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
GEORGETOWN, IN
WHAS11

DOJ investigating funding fraud with Louisville ties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville properties were roped into what the Department of Justice says is the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme to date. Last month, the DOJ announced it is coming down on 47 defendants for allegedly stealing $250 million in COVID-relief funds meant for a federally-funded child nutrition program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

Kentucky lawmakers reject League of Cities revenue plan

(The Center Square) – Any thought that the Kentucky General Assembly might consider legislation in the upcoming session to expand how cities can generate more revenue was shot down by Republican leaders on Tuesday. Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities presented the group’s 2023 legislative agenda during an...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Proposed resolution to use ARP funds to address impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Metro Councilwoman Keshia Dorsey, the reports about the damaging effects of redlining have already been done, now it's time to act. “This isn't a report, we aren't forming a coalition or committee to study black homeownership or to study marginalized homeownership,” Dorsey said. “Anyone who doesn't think the practice of redlining is real and still exists is completely naive and ignoring the facts.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret

October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
BARDSTOWN, KY
leoweekly.com

What Louisville Needs In A Mayor

As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Corrections investigating after inmate briefly escapes custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is being conducted at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after an inmate briefly escaped. It was around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when Marcus Prosser escaped from LMDC while waiting to be arraigned in court, according to officials. They said once officers realized that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s father dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced his father has died. Fischer released a statement about his father’s passing on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father George Fischer has passed away at the age of 90. Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination when it came to meeting life and livelihood on his own terms. He thrived as a high school and college golf champion, served his nation in the Air Force and as a leader in the private sector and state government, and at the tender age of 78, he and my Mom, Mary Lee, started the Family Community Clinic to provide healthcare to low-income families of our city. Most importantly, he was the best father anyone could ask for. He and my Mom taught and showed me and my siblings that caring for others and leaving the world a better place are the best things anyone can accomplish. His family will continue to be guided by the limitless love he showed to our entire family; it will bless us as long as we live.”
LOUISVILLE, KY

