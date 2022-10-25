Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah Aylin
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WLKY.com
Has southwest Jefferson County been ignored? District 25 candidates answer differently
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Khalil Batshon touts himself as a self-made man, someone who grew up on food stamps and now owns his own restaurant, Khalil's, on Dixie Highway in Southwest Jefferson County. If elected to the Metro Council's District 25 seat, he promises to use the same entrepreneurial...
WLKY.com
Indiana's House District 71 is one of few seats held by Democrats. Can they hold it this fall?
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Republican on the Jeffersonville City Council has his sights on one of the few Indiana House seats Democrats have been able to hold on to in recent years. Scott Hawkins is challenging Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville. Fleming, a retired physician, has fended off two challenges...
wdrb.com
Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
DOJ investigating funding fraud with Louisville ties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville properties were roped into what the Department of Justice says is the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme to date. Last month, the DOJ announced it is coming down on 47 defendants for allegedly stealing $250 million in COVID-relief funds meant for a federally-funded child nutrition program.
WLKY.com
Increased security measures proposed after recent violence at Jefferson County courthouses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chaos in court was captured on camera last week as a fight broke out between a Louisville double murder suspect and the victims' family. At least three people involved ended up in jail. “I was so glad that everyone was okay. Honestly, courtrooms are often full...
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky lawmakers reject League of Cities revenue plan
(The Center Square) – Any thought that the Kentucky General Assembly might consider legislation in the upcoming session to expand how cities can generate more revenue was shot down by Republican leaders on Tuesday. Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities presented the group’s 2023 legislative agenda during an...
Metro Council members propose using $13 million in ARP funding to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders gathered to announce their newest American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant proposal Monday. In a press conference, Councilmember Keisha Dorsey (D-3) along with several other Metro Council members and Louisville leaders proposed $13 million in ARP funds to address redlining in the metro. "We talk...
WLKY.com
Proposed resolution to use ARP funds to address impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Metro Councilwoman Keshia Dorsey, the reports about the damaging effects of redlining have already been done, now it's time to act. “This isn't a report, we aren't forming a coalition or committee to study black homeownership or to study marginalized homeownership,” Dorsey said. “Anyone who doesn't think the practice of redlining is real and still exists is completely naive and ignoring the facts.”
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret
October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
leoweekly.com
What Louisville Needs In A Mayor
As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
wdrb.com
More than 2 dozen protesters who shut down Second Street Bridge reach plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen demonstrators accused of blocking the Second Street Bridge during the height of the protests over the Breonna Taylor case have accepted a plea agreement. According to a news release from Jefferson County Attorney's office, each of the 26 defendants charged with obstructing...
wdrb.com
New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
WHAS 11
Louisville man pleads guilty for entering U.S. Capitol during January 6 riots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in federal custody after admitting to the FBI that he helped storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Roger Kent Baugh, 51, pleaded guilty in Washington D.C. on Monday to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement. Court documents state Baugh...
WLKY.com
Metro Corrections investigating after inmate briefly escapes custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is being conducted at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after an inmate briefly escaped. It was around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when Marcus Prosser escaped from LMDC while waiting to be arraigned in court, according to officials. They said once officers realized that...
WLKY.com
JCPS high schools adopt new recruitment tactics in response to district's school choice program
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Dozens of eighth graders from Westport Middle School spent the Tuesday morning touring Waggener High School in St. Matthews. It was part of a recruitment tactic that many high schools in the JCPS school district are now adopting in response to the school choice program.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Wave 3
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s father dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced his father has died. Fischer released a statement about his father’s passing on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father George Fischer has passed away at the age of 90. Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination when it came to meeting life and livelihood on his own terms. He thrived as a high school and college golf champion, served his nation in the Air Force and as a leader in the private sector and state government, and at the tender age of 78, he and my Mom, Mary Lee, started the Family Community Clinic to provide healthcare to low-income families of our city. Most importantly, he was the best father anyone could ask for. He and my Mom taught and showed me and my siblings that caring for others and leaving the world a better place are the best things anyone can accomplish. His family will continue to be guided by the limitless love he showed to our entire family; it will bless us as long as we live.”
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
WLKY.com
Louisville clergy and LMPD leaders gather to brainstorm on best ways to drive down crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the clergy in Louisville gathered alongside police leaders Wednesday for a meeting of the minds to discuss collaboration between the groups focusing on driving down crime at New Zion Baptist Church in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. "So that together we can intelligently address the...
Comments / 0