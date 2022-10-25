ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks

In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dolphins aim for more red zone scores as schedule eases up

MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls looked as if they were on their way to a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The game turned out to be a romp, just not the kind that it looked like it would be. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Poyer's trip to next Bills game shorter after drive to KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Even though he’s cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer’s commute to the Buffalo Bills’ next game will thankfully be much shorter. Rather than spending 17 hours sitting in the back of a rented van on the way to Kansas City two weeks ago, Poyer’s route Sunday will cover just a few miles from his home in suburban Buffalo to the Bills' stadium for a night game against the Green Bay Packers.
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III couldn't miss, Jose Alvarado set a fiery tone from the opening tip and eight Pelicans players scored more than 10 points apiece. With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson out of the lineup, that was the type of all-hands-on-deck effort that short-handed New Orleans sought.
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Tigers welcome South Sumter for district title matchup

A young, upset-minded Dunnellon football team returns home this Friday for a de facto district championship game against a top-five South Sumter squad that’s yet to allow a point in district play this season. The two squads come into the district finale at 2-0 in Suburban District 2A-9 with...
DUNNELLON, FL

