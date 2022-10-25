ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted places to visit in Snohomish County this Halloween season

Snohomish County is an area of Washington State both deeply rooted in history and the strange, dark, and mysterious. Whether you’re a ghost hunter, paranormally curious, or a history buff simply looking for an excuse to walk through the ages, consider paying the following haunted places in Snohomish County a visit this October in the spirit of the Halloween season.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate

SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
SEATTLE, WA
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?

So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
SEATTLE, WA
Southern comfort food by Northwest cook has huge following

SEATTLE — Rosie Mayes was born and raised in Seattle but her southern style cooking has given her a family that's worldwide. “I have a nice audience online and I refer to them as my Cousins,” she said. Rosie started making YouTube videos in 2009. “I wanted to...
SEATTLE, WA
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up

RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
TACOMA, WA
Lion Born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Returns After Six Years

A Seattleite is back home. Tandie, an 8-year-old lion born at the Woodland Park Zoo, returned to his birthplace Friday. He had been living at the Oakland Zoo since 2016. His name means "fire," the Seattle zoo said, and he enjoys eating various meats and blood popsicles. "Tandie is known...
SEATTLE, WA
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington

While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
BREMERTON, WA
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals

The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
OLYMPIA, WA
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history

This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
TACOMA, WA
