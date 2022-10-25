Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Haunted places to visit in Snohomish County this Halloween season
Snohomish County is an area of Washington State both deeply rooted in history and the strange, dark, and mysterious. Whether you’re a ghost hunter, paranormally curious, or a history buff simply looking for an excuse to walk through the ages, consider paying the following haunted places in Snohomish County a visit this October in the spirit of the Halloween season.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
Facebook group helps find nearly 10,000 missing dogs a year throughout King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Facebook group dedicated to reuniting lost dogs with their owners is making an impact in King County, with help from its nearly 34,000 members. "I'll do everything possible so they'll never go missing," Facebook group moderator Lily Burns said. She said she hopes the same goes for other dogs throughout King County.
Seizure of 6-foot-plus gator living in tiny tub in Pierce County caught on camera
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies and animal control officers in the Lakebay area have seized an alligator that is more than six feet long. The operation was caught on camera. Animal control had received a complaint about someone on a property possessing the reptile, but when animal...
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
Peek Inside a Seattle Capitol Hill Mansion with Its Own Bank Vault
This Seattle Mansion Worth $16,000,000 Has Its Own Bank Vault. We have found a Seattle mansion that looks so opulent even Uncle Scrooge McDuck would probably love to live in it. The manor has its own bank vault and everything! Can’t you just picture yourself living in this Seattle mansion? What a dream that would be!
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
KING-5
Southern comfort food by Northwest cook has huge following
SEATTLE — Rosie Mayes was born and raised in Seattle but her southern style cooking has given her a family that's worldwide. “I have a nice audience online and I refer to them as my Cousins,” she said. Rosie started making YouTube videos in 2009. “I wanted to...
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
Chronicle
Lion Born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Returns After Six Years
A Seattleite is back home. Tandie, an 8-year-old lion born at the Woodland Park Zoo, returned to his birthplace Friday. He had been living at the Oakland Zoo since 2016. His name means "fire," the Seattle zoo said, and he enjoys eating various meats and blood popsicles. "Tandie is known...
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
'Sort of epic': Visitors enjoyed first snowfall at Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass saw its first snow of the season on Wednesday morning. The pass received four inches of snow and more is expected in the coming days. Some people ventured out to the pass to enjoy the inaugural snowfall. "This is the first time I've...
whidbeylocal.com
Nancy Jelinek created SeaGlass Cove in Langley because she loved the seaside village
Although Nancy Jelinek spent most of her career as a registered nurse at UW Medicine, after she retired in 2016 she decided she wanted to follow her dream of “Having a little store.” Her former boss at the University of Washington had a house on Whidbey, and Nancy visited her home several times while she was still employed as a nurse.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
q13fox.com
Grotto, Baring residents warned of dangerous winter ahead due to wildfire-damaged lands
BARING, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire may not be a concern for people living in Baring, Grotto and Skykomish – but the damage it left behind has emergency managers giving a serious warning to people in that area: prepare to be stranded this winter. On Tuesday night, the...
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
Sea-Tac Airport project aims to improve ticketing, security screening
SEATAC, Wash. — Relief to long security screening lines could be on the way at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) with improvements in the works over the next few years. The Port of Seattle Commission authorized $159.5 million in funding this week for the SEA Gateway Project, which will modernize...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 2