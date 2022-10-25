Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Superheroes wash windows at OSF in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Halloween just a few days away, children staying at the OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria received a fun surprise. Batman and Captain America stopped by the hospital, putting smiles on children’s faces by washing the hospital’s windows while waving to the kids inside the hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Zoo | Pumpkin Bash | Good Day Central Illinois
Peoria Zoo | Pumpkin Bash | Good Day Central Illinois. Peoria Zoo | Pumpkin Bash | Good Day Central Illinois. Unit 5 referendum crucial to students’ education. Unit 5 referendum crucial to students’ education. Peoria organization holds Vigil Against Violence. Peoria organization holds Vigil Against Violence. Connect Transit...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 referendum crucial to students’ education
Unit 5 referendum crucial to students’ education. Unit 5 referendum crucial to students’ education. Connect Transit to receive $2.8M federal grant for …. Connect Transit to receive $2.8M federal grant for electric buses. Caterpillar to release Q3 results Thursday. Caterpillar to release Q3 results Thursday. Superheroes wash windows...
Central Illinois Proud
Selah Concert | Child Evangelism Fellowship
Selah is coming to Peoria, IL on Saturday, November 5th. The concert will take place at the Grace Presbyterian Church. The celebration starts at 6:00 PM, but doors open at 5:15 PM. Tickets are $20 a person. If ten or more people are in your group, then you can get tickets for $15 a person. Grab yours today at the Child Evangelism Fellowship website or by calling (309) 688-9699.
Central Illinois Proud
U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships coming to Peoria, tickets on sale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Figure Skating’s Synchronized Skating Championship is skating to the Peoria Civic Center next March. Audrey Kamm, a retired synchronized skating champion from Peoria, said it’s a thrilling sport to watch. “You have 12-16 skaters moving on the ice, coming at fast...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria organization holds Vigil Against Violence
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A small crowd cuts a call to action short Wednesday evening. Jacob Partee, the Chief Executive Officer of Central Illinois Pride said about ten people came out to the organization’s Vigil Against Violence. Partee said the purpose of the vigil was to remember...
Central Illinois Proud
WMBD News This Morning
Mark Scott Board Member of Easterseals Central Illinois discusses how much Steve and Morene Thompson meant to Easterseals. Mark Scott Board Member of Easterseals Central Illinois discusses how much Steve and Morene Thompson meant to Easterseals. Tazewell County raises election judge pay. Tazewell County raises election judge pay. Unit 5...
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit to receive $2.8M federal grant for electric buses
Connect Transit to receive $2.8M federal grant for electric buses. Connect Transit to receive $2.8M federal grant for …. Connect Transit to receive $2.8M federal grant for electric buses. Tazewell County raises election judge pay. Tazewell County raises election judge pay. Unit 5 referendum crucial to students’ education. Unit...
Central Illinois Proud
State Rep. Gordon-Booth meets with Peoria Public Schools’ Horizons Club
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, a group of Peoria Public Schools students learned the path to becoming a state representative. It was part of the district’s Horizons Club, which is a career readiness program for District 150 middle school students. On Tuesday, 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth...
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals annual dinner tribute is ‘Worth Celebrating’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Easterseals Central Illinois, the motto is that ‘every child deserves the best.” During Steve Thompson and his wife Morene’s 42 years of service they exemplified that. The Thompsons have devoted themselves to lifting others and filling their lives with hope, laughter,...
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Central Illinois Proud
Harvesting Hope Gala | Pediatric Resource Center
The Pediatric Resource Center is hosting its upcoming Harvesting Hope Gala. It will be a fall-themed night, filled with food and entertainment. The PRC Board President visited with us today to talk a bit about what people can expect at the gala, as well as ways people can help even if they cannot attend. To find out more, you can watch our interview with Mitch Gilfillan.
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
Central Illinois Proud
Metamora Township High School | Fall Production
Halloween is a week away and with that, Metamora High School is getting into the Halloween Spirit. We had Kevin Hicks and Lilly Dugan talk about their fall production, The Haunting of Hill House, on Good Day Central Illinois. They promise that this play has no jump scares! That being...
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old injured by gunfire Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting near Marquette Street and Westmoreland Avenue Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were responding to a shot spotter at approximately 8:30 p.m. when they learned that a victim had arrived at a local hospital via a private vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Tuesday. According to a press release, 46-year-old Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of Peoria suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died instantly. Police initially responded to a shot spotter near Saratoga and...
Comments / 0