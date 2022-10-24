ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Euro slides after ECB raises rates by 75 basis points, bank stocks rise

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro dropped and European government bond yields slid after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. Bank stocks were also in focus, rising after the central bank changed the terms of one of its pandemic-era programme...
Denmark's central bank raises key rate to highest level in 13 years

COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.60 percentage points to 1.25% on Thursday to its highest level in thirteen years, following a rate hike earlier in the day by the European Central Bank. Denmark, the first country in the world to impose...
Credit Suisse did not tap Swiss National Bank for liquidity during turbulence - CFO

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) did not tap the Swiss National Bank for extra liquidity when it was experiencing outflows during market turbulence early this month, its finance chief said on Thursday. Asked at a news conference if Switzerland's central bank had lent any assistance during that...
British mid-cap stocks close at one-month high on Sunak-driven optimism

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's midcap stock index (.FTMC) closed at its highest level in a month on Tuesday, with gains led by homebuilders and real estate stocks amid hopes political and economic turmoil will calm following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 index,...
Bank of Canada slows pace of rate hikes as recession fears mount

OTTAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada announced a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike on Wednesday and said it was getting closer to the end of its historic tightening campaign as it forecast the economy would stall over the next three quarters. The central bank increased its policy rate...
France's Michelin cuts cash flow outlook on soaring cost inflation

Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday cut its full-year free cash flow guidance citing an uncertain demand outlook, soaring cost inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, but posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. The company adjusted its structural free cash flow guidance to 700 million euros having...
Italy's Treasury enlists help of more foundations for MPS share sale

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Fondazione Cariplo on Tuesday approved a small investment in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), a source close to the charitable institution said, as the Treasury turned to more banking foundations to support the lender's new share issue. The Treasury, which owns 64% of...
Swiss watchdog to monitor Credit Suisse strategy rollout

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has taken measures to reduce risks and improve its capital situation, Swiss banking supervisor FINMA said on Thursday after the bank unveiled a sweeping overhaul. "It is clear that FINMA will continue to monitor that all the supervisory requirements are met during...
New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets...
ECB's Villeroy calls for integrating climate stress tests into Basel rules

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Climate change stress tests and transition plans for financial institutions globally should be integrated into the Basel capital requirements on risk governance, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday. France and Europe had been pioneers in climate stress tests -- which...
ECB gets rid of subsidy on bank loans to mop up cash

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Thursday got rid of a subsidy on over 2 trillion euros of loans to banks to encourage them to repay early, a move designed to mop up excess cash but which was criticised by the banking industry. The ECB has...
Toronto markets rally as BoC surprises with smaller 50 bps hike

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as a smaller-than-expected increase in interest rate by the Bank of Canada raised hopes that the central bank could be reining in on one of its faster monetary tightening cycles ever. At 10:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), the Toronto...
Russia's cenbank says inflationary expectations edge up in October

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households rose in October to 12.8% from 12.5% in September, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday, just days before it is due to make a decision on its key interest rate. The Bank of...
World stocks at five-week high, but mood souring

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks hit a five-week high on Wednesday on hopes that the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes could soon start to slow, although disappointing earnings from U.S. heavyweights and concern about the outlook meant the mood was already souring. News that the British government's...
India's SBI Card second-quarter profit rises 52% on robust consumer spending

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBIC.NS) reported a 52.4% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it issued more credit cards and Indians spent more going into the festive season. SBI Card, backed by top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS), has increased its card...
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA

(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
UK PM Sunak speaks to India's Modi, hopes for progress on trade deal

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and conveyed his hope that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal, Sunak's office said on Thursday. Sunak, Britain's first leader of Indian descent, told Modi...
Italy's windfall tax on energy companies needs to be rewritten - PM

ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy needs to rewrite its windfall tax on energy companies that have benefited from surging oil and gas prices, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Wednesday. The previous government led by Mario Draghi expected to fund part of its measures to soften the impact...

