WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say

ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
The Georgia Sun

Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
