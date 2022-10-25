Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
'You hear people yelling' | People scatter as man drives down busy sidewalk in Little Five Points
ATLANTA — A man was arrested Sunday night after driving his car down a busy sidewalk, as the Little Five Points Halloween Festival was winding down. It was just before 8 p.m. a woman started recording on her phone as a man drove past them on the sidewalk in front of the Porter, Drugstore Gallery and Criminal Records on Euclid Avenue.
Man found shot multiple times inside home, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Wednesday night after police say he was shot multiple times inside a home. Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Monterey Drive just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a person being shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead.
Burglar caught on camera dropping safe on foot while stealing from Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — A masked man who broke into a Buckhead restaurant early Tuesday underestimated the weight of a safe he had stolen, and dropped it in a rear parking lot. Security camera video shows him limping around. “Looks like he hurt himself getting out of the building with the...
New movie studio construction breaks ground in Forest Park
You may remember the old Fort Gillem. That's the site of a brand new movie studio under construction in Forest Park. BlueStar Start Studios plans to open its doors in the summer of 2023.
Missing: 60-year-old Atlanta woman disappears from Crestview Rehabilitation Center
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your assistance finding 60-year-old Kimberly Johnston. Johnston was last seen at Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center at 2800 Springdale Road in Atlanta at about 7 a.m. today. According to police, Johnston left the facility on foot wearing all black clothing...
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
Officer kills driver after woman thrown from car during fit of road rage, GA cops say
An officer shot and killed a driver after a woman was thrown from a car in a fit of road rage, Georgia officials said. The woman was in a dispute with the driver when the incident took a turn on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to preliminary information from Atlanta police.
61-year-old KFC employee shot outside restaurant, critically injured
ATLANTA — A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot outside of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in southwest Atlanta, police said. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, the man who was shot is an employee at the KFC located at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Hunt said...
Employees near DeKalb County club say fatal shooting doesn't surprise them
They say they're 'saddened' to say they 'not surprised' to hear about this fatal shooting. Very few people wanted to speak on camera, but everyone who spoke to FOX 5 on background says they're tired of the violence in the area.
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Atlanta boy identified as child found in suitcase in rural Indiana | Full press conference
After six months, the young boy finally has a name: Cairo Jordan. His mother, Dejaune Anderson, is one of the people charged with his death. She is still at large.
Next steps for Forest Cove apartment complex, similar properties in Atlanta
There's a new effort to revamp multi-family properties in Atlanta. It was inspired by efforts to relocate hundreds of families from the Forest Cove Apartment complex.
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The...
13 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months
At least 13 security guards have been shot, five fatally, in metro Atlanta since April 2021....
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl ran away while police were at the home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded Monday to the 100 block of Fieldstone Parkway in Jonesboro in reference to a disturbance. While at the...
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
