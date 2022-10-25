ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas …. Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

15-year-old girl reported missing from Columbia

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown …. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown Nashville. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks. TN mental health...
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

Woman mistakenly released from jail

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown …. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown Nashville. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks. TN mental health...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged after stabbing

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown …. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown Nashville. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks. TN mental health...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man in custody after deadly hit and run

A man is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month. A man is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to court […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy