Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Family looking for driver involved in Williamson County hit-and-run
It only takes a couple of seconds for everything to change. Family looking for driver involved in Williamson …. It only takes a couple of seconds for everything to change. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing...
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
WKRN
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas …. Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks.
3 charged after man tortured at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
WKRN
15-year-old girl reported missing from Columbia
Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown …. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown Nashville. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks. TN mental health...
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
WKRN
Woman mistakenly released from jail
Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown …. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown Nashville. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks. TN mental health...
WKRN
Woman charged after stabbing
Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown …. Man charged with attempted kidnapping in downtown Nashville. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks. TN mental health...
wgnsradio.com
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
WKRN
Man in custody after deadly hit and run
A man is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month. A man is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in...
wgnsradio.com
326 Driving and Drug-related Offenses in Rutherford County as Officers focus on Aggressive Driving
UPDATE - (RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” this past Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol,...
Teen critically injured in drive-by shooting in Antioch
A teenager is facing serious injuries following a drive-by shooting that occurred in Antioch late Tuesday night.
WSMV
Metro Nashville police work to identify man exposing himself at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department detectives with the special victims unit are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was accused of exposing himself and demanding a sex act from a woman at a gas pump. The man was exposing himself at a...
Fairview family behind bars following Saturday murder
A family is behind bars after Fairview police said one person was beaten to death Saturday.
3 charged after body found in Fairview home's freezer
Three people have been charged after a man was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.
Man charged after woman critically injured in crosswalk in downtown Nashville
A man driving on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday is now charged with hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
‘I’ve died slowly’: Nashville mother desperate for answers after losing 2 sons to gun violence
Jerrilyn Collier lost not just one, but both of her sons, Reginald and Avery, to gun violence 10 years apart.
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to court […]
Comments / 0