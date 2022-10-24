Read full article on original website
UAE's central bank pilots cbank digital currencies transactions
DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) said on Wednesday it has completed the world's largest pilot of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) transactions, with other regulators including the People's Bank of China's Digital Currency Institute. "The project mBridge demonstrated faster, cost effective...
Denmark's central bank raises key rate to highest level in 13 years
COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.60 percentage points to 1.25% on Thursday to its highest level in thirteen years, following a rate hike earlier in the day by the European Central Bank. Denmark, the first country in the world to impose...
Euro slides after ECB raises rates by 75 basis points, bank stocks rise
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro dropped and European government bond yields slid after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. Bank stocks were also in focus, rising after the central bank changed the terms of one of its pandemic-era programme...
Swiss watchdog to monitor Credit Suisse strategy rollout
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has taken measures to reduce risks and improve its capital situation, Swiss banking supervisor FINMA said on Thursday after the bank unveiled a sweeping overhaul. "It is clear that FINMA will continue to monitor that all the supervisory requirements are met during...
ECB will keep tightening as Eurozone economy keeps slowing
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. After raising interest rates by 75 basis points across the board, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the...
ECB gets rid of subsidy on bank loans to mop up cash
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Thursday got rid of a subsidy on over 2 trillion euros of loans to banks to encourage them to repay early, a move designed to mop up excess cash but which was criticised by the banking industry. The ECB has...
Toronto markets rally as BoC surprises with smaller 50 bps hike
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as a smaller-than-expected increase in interest rate by the Bank of Canada raised hopes that the central bank could be reining in on one of its faster monetary tightening cycles ever. At 10:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), the Toronto...
Friday’s inflation report has investors bracing for volatility
Tomorrow at 8:30 EDT, the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) will release the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. This will be the most recent data that the Federal Reserve will have on inflation and therefore be a key component to their sealing the fate of the size of the next rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.
Dollar sags as Fed seen tilting less hawkish, euro back above parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The euro rose back above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month on Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes, sending the greenback tumbling. The European common currency rose...
Lundin Mining reports net loss in Q3 2022, notes inflationary pressures and lower metal prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also produced 45 koz of gold in Q3 2022, which is 2% lower than 46 koz...
Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen backing off of its aggressive rate-hike pace starting in December after a raft of data published Thursday added fresh evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank has sought to engineer is underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18...
World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after 60% jump in 2022
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after a 60% surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a...
Italy's Treasury enlists help of more foundations for MPS share sale
MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Fondazione Cariplo on Tuesday approved a small investment in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), a source close to the charitable institution said, as the Treasury turned to more banking foundations to support the lender's new share issue. The Treasury, which owns 64% of...
France's Michelin cuts cash flow outlook on soaring cost inflation
Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday cut its full-year free cash flow guidance citing an uncertain demand outlook, soaring cost inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, but posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. The company adjusted its structural free cash flow guidance to 700 million euros having...
Yen slips after BOJ stays dovish; dollar recovers some lost ground
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The yen weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish stance, while the dollar was trying to rebound across the board from losses early in the week on expectations the Federal Reserve will hint at slowing its aggressive pace of rate hikes.
Australia inflation races to 32-year high, sounds rates alarm
SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter as the cost of home building and gas surged, a shock result that stoked pressure for a return to more aggressive rate hikes by the country's central bank. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)...
CPM Trade Signal - October 27, 2022
Prices as of 9:31 a.m. EDT 27 October 2022 $1,665.20 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 27 October 2022 to 11 November 2022. Gold prices have been in an uptrend since late last week. Prices seem to be holding up well in light of mixed economic data, volatile equity markets, and political winds. Today the first estimate of U.S. third quarter GDP came in at 2.6%, a healthy level and stronger than market expectations. Inflation meanwhile continues to be at high levels. It is expected that the Federal Reserve raise interest rates next week by 75 basis points. This is likely already priced into many markets, including precious metals. That said, the near term economic forecast suggests lower growth globally or recessionary conditions and still high inflation rates, in addition to political friction worldwide. Gold prices are expected to head higher, perhaps testing $1,680 or $1,700. There remains potential for a pullback, but could be limited to $1,650.
Fed's 'three-stage pivot' to happen by 2024, QE to benefit Wall Street - Nomi Prins
(Kitco News) - The Federal Reserve, which has been tightening its monetary policy stance over the year, will pivot by 2024 due to an economic slowdown, according to Nomi Prins, financial expert and best-selling author. "I think [The Fed's] last hike of the year will be lower than 75 basis...
First Quantum posts net earnings of $113M in Q3, notes broad cost inflation and recessionary concerns
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In Q3 2022, the company also produced 67,417 ounces of gold, down from the 74,959 ounces in Q2...
Gold prices testing support around $1,650 as U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in September, in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is testing critical support around $1,650 an ounce as U.S. inflation pressure rise in line with expectations. Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.5% last month, up from August's increase of 0.6%. The data was in line with expectations.
