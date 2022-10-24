Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
China's Fosun says stake in Portugal's Millennium bcp not for sale
LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's Fosun International said on Wednesday that its 30% stake in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp (BCP.LS) is not for sale after reports that it could sell assets in the country to cut its debt. Fosun, controlled by billionaire entrepreneur Guo Guangchang, has been...
kitco.com
Italy's Treasury enlists help of more foundations for MPS share sale
MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Fondazione Cariplo on Tuesday approved a small investment in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), a source close to the charitable institution said, as the Treasury turned to more banking foundations to support the lender's new share issue. The Treasury, which owns 64% of...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse under investor scrutiny ahead of business overhaul
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) is set to announce a major strategic overhaul on Thursday after a string of losses and risk management failures have put the embattled Swiss lender under investor scrutiny. Switzerland's second largest bank could face a capital shortfall of up to 9...
kitco.com
Teck posts adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of C$923M in Q3, notes inflationary pressures
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its strong financial results in Q3 2022 were offset by the impairment of its...
kitco.com
Italy's windfall tax on energy companies needs to be rewritten - PM
ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy needs to rewrite its windfall tax on energy companies that have benefited from surging oil and gas prices, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Wednesday. The previous government led by Mario Draghi expected to fund part of its measures to soften the impact...
kitco.com
S&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street wavered on Wednesday, poised to snap a three-day rally as dour earnings guidance added to mounting fears of a global economic slowdown. But those fears, along with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, continued to feed hopes that...
kitco.com
Lundin Mining reports net loss in Q3 2022, notes inflationary pressures and lower metal prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also produced 45 koz of gold in Q3 2022, which is 2% lower than 46 koz...
kitco.com
First Quantum posts net earnings of $113M in Q3, notes broad cost inflation and recessionary concerns
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In Q3 2022, the company also produced 67,417 ounces of gold, down from the 74,959 ounces in Q2...
kitco.com
Caterpillar beats profit estimates on strong equipment demand; shares rise
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue as the industrial bellwether continued to benefit from equipment price increases and elevated energy prices. Shares of the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer rose nearly 10%. Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar...
kitco.com
France's Michelin cuts cash flow outlook on soaring cost inflation
Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday cut its full-year free cash flow guidance citing an uncertain demand outlook, soaring cost inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, but posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. The company adjusted its structural free cash flow guidance to 700 million euros having...
kitco.com
World stocks at five-week high, but mood souring
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks hit a five-week high on Wednesday on hopes that the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes could soon start to slow, although disappointing earnings from U.S. heavyweights and concern about the outlook meant the mood was already souring. News that the British government's...
kitco.com
Swiss watchdog to monitor Credit Suisse strategy rollout
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has taken measures to reduce risks and improve its capital situation, Swiss banking supervisor FINMA said on Thursday after the bank unveiled a sweeping overhaul. "It is clear that FINMA will continue to monitor that all the supervisory requirements are met during...
kitco.com
Global shares rise, as Sterling rallies and dollar retreats
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street continued its advance on Tuesday as weak data stoked hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes and European shares notched a second day of gains as better-than-expected earnings offset economic worries. Sterling rallied as Rishi Sunak became...
kitco.com
Eldorado Gold reports net loss in third quarter, continues to face inflationary pressures
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that during the third quarter, its global operations performed well, as its consolidated production continues...
kitco.com
Israel's Bank Leumi interested in investments in Saudi, chairman says
RIYADH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA) would like to tap into investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Chairman Samer Haj Yehia told a business forum in Riyadh, which he is attending in the latest sign of a potential thawing in Saudi-Israeli relations. The presence of Bank Leumi, one...
kitco.com
Cryptos consolidate as investors focus on what comes next from the Fed
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Stocks traded mixed on the day, as corporate earnings continued to roll out, while a better-than-expected GDP report...
kitco.com
Germany hashes out compromise to allow smaller stake China port deal
BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany may allow China's Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what an economy ministry source on Tuesday described as an "emergency solution" to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco made a bid...
kitco.com
India's PC Jeweller posts quarterly profit on festive gold demand
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS) reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared to a year-ago loss, as bullion demand surged ahead of key festivals and the wedding season. Profit stood at 859.2 million rupees ($10.44 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to...
kitco.com
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the brink of bankruptcy
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company indicated that it will not be able to make payments owed to creditors in late October...
kitco.com
58% of institutions now hold crypto, up 6% from 2021 - Fidelity
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The severe downturn of 2022 that wiped more than $2 trillion in value from the total cryptocurrency market...
Comments / 0