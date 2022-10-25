Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Peyton Manning’s reaction to Patriots QB Mac Jones’ benching by Bill Belichick
The leash was incredibly short for Mac Jones in Week 7’s matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night in Foxborough. After throwing a pick early in the contest — and just through three series — Jones was pulled from the game by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and gave the QB duties to Billy Zappe.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans
FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears
The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
Clayton News Daily
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne Interest Teams Before Trade Deadline
NFL teams have contacted the New England Patriots regarding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Per multiple sources, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have received calls on both Kendrick Bourne and Isaiah Wynn prior to Tuesday's trade deadline....
Bleacher Report
Packers HC on Aaron Rodgers' Criticism of Teammates: 'Sometimes Truth Hurts'
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't mind Aaron Rodgers calling out his teammates over the past week after the team's third straight loss. "We have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes truth hurts," LaFleur told reporters. "It's no different than when your kids make a mistake, and you tell them about it. I don't think he publicly called out individuals."
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Howie Roseman Hyped as Exec of the Year by Twitter After Robert Quinn Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles are all-in for a Super Bowl run after a 6-0 start, and the Chicago Bears are rebuilding with a first-year general manager, first-year head coach and young quarterback. That made them ideal trade partners, and they came to terms on a blockbuster agreement Wednesday. The Bears are...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers: Packers Have Guys 'Making Too Many Mistakes,' Suggests Cutting Snaps
It might be time for the Green Bay Packers to officially panic. Packers star Aaron Rodgers made his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and didn't hesitate to provide his honest assessment of the team's 3-4 start. At one point, the two-time reigning MVP said the Packers...
Bleacher Report
Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles from Bears for 4th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering their pass rush, acquiring edge rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bears are picking up $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining salary for this season. In turn, the Eagles will pay Quinn a shade over $700,000 for the duration of the campaign.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class
Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
Bleacher Report
Saints' Andy Dalton to Start over Healthy Jameis Winston vs. Raiders in Week 8
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is fully recovered from the back and ankle injuries that forced him to miss the last four games, but he's not getting his starting job back. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that veteran Andy Dalton will remain the starter for the team's...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers: Teammates Haven't Pushed Back on Comments About Packers' Struggles
Aaron Rodgers turned heads Tuesday when he suggested some players shouldn't be playing as much for the struggling Green Bay Packers, but nobody on the team appeared to take issue with his comments. At least they didn't take issue with them to his face. "If one of those guys has...
