thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NESN

On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take

One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears

The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears

Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB

Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
The Independent

New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss

New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne Interest Teams Before Trade Deadline

NFL teams have contacted the New England Patriots regarding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Per multiple sources, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have received calls on both Kendrick Bourne and Isaiah Wynn prior to Tuesday's trade deadline....
Bleacher Report

Packers HC on Aaron Rodgers' Criticism of Teammates: 'Sometimes Truth Hurts'

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't mind Aaron Rodgers calling out his teammates over the past week after the team's third straight loss. "We have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes truth hurts," LaFleur told reporters. "It's no different than when your kids make a mistake, and you tell them about it. I don't think he publicly called out individuals."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles from Bears for 4th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering their pass rush, acquiring edge rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bears are picking up $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining salary for this season. In turn, the Eagles will pay Quinn a shade over $700,000 for the duration of the campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class

Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
FLORIDA STATE

