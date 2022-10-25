Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
‘Walk for Diabetes’ set for Optimist Park Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes-Hattiesburg will pay homage to the past while hoping to change the future for the better. One hundred percent of donations raised by the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk will stay in Mississippi to help fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff seeks donations for annual Christmas event Shop With the Sheriff
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/26
WDAM-TV
Forrest County offering free smoke detectors
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said he wasn’t quite sure how many residences county-wide were without a smoke detector. “Put it this way, it’s more than the number of (detectors) we have around here,” Brown said. “We’d sure like to get as many of these out of here and into someone’s home.”
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children
WLOX
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native. Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 10/24
WDAM-TV
Columbia High’s Amy Terrell wins October Golden Apple Award
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “There is life after your ugly.” - This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell. She adopted this way of thinking and living after the devastating loss of her 6-year-old daughter to brain cancer. Terrell’s positive mindset inspired...
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
WDAM-TV
Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony. Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities. Applications are currently...
WDAM-TV
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
WDAM-TV
Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview
WDAM-TV
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
WDAM-TV
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. As the spooky night approaches, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office warns parents to double-check their...
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
